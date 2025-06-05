‘You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks.’ – Mom Warns That Nutri-Grain Bites From Walmart Are Moldy

It’s not a good feeling when you find something that can harm your child. It’s downright frightening and TikToker @Dailydealdrop1 went viral for her her gross demo.

“You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks,” she says, while putting Nutri-Grain bites in front of the camera.

“Because I just got these from Walmart and they’re literally all molded.”

The images aren’t pretty. Some might even think they should be blurred.

“This is disgusting. Look at that!”

“@Nutri-Grain, do better,” she says in her caption, but the company does not appear to have responded in the comments.

She doesn’t say if she reported it to Walmart.

She “Thought they would be perfect” for her toddler and hadn’t bought them before.

“Disgusting!” she says at the end with a sour expression.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

Of course it got political, not that I mind this message.

I’m glad someone said this. Not everyone can shop at a fancier store.

I don’t think that was her objective, but sure go off.

Definitely! Be gone, mold!

Oh, dang.

I’m not so hungry now.

That is absolutely gross.

