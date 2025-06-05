June 5, 2025 at 8:48 am

‘You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks.’ – Mom Warns That Nutri-Grain Bites From Walmart Are Moldy

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman shows moldy Nutri-Grain Bites, looking grossed out

TikTok/dailydealdrop1

It’s not a good feeling when you find something that can harm your child. It’s downright frightening and TikToker @Dailydealdrop1 went viral for her her gross demo.

“You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks,” she says, while putting Nutri-Grain bites in front of the camera.

Woman looking at Nutri-Grain Bites packet

TikTok/dailydealdrop1

“Because I just got these from Walmart and they’re literally all molded.”

The images aren’t pretty. Some might even think they should be blurred.

“This is disgusting. Look at that!”

Woman shows Nutri-Grain bite close up

TikTok/dailydealdrop1

“@Nutri-Grain, do better,” she says in her caption, but the company does not appear to have responded in the comments.

She doesn’t say if she reported it to Walmart.

Woman scowls into the camera

TikTok/dailydealdrop1

She “Thought they would be perfect” for her toddler and hadn’t bought them before.

“Disgusting!” she says at the end with a sour expression.

Watch the full clip.

@dailydealdrop1

@Nutri-Grain do better #mold

♬ original sound – Daily Deal Drop

Here is what folks are saying.

Of course it got political, not that I mind this message.

Screenshot 2025 05 20 at 8.47.19 AM You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks. Mom Warns That Nutri Grain Bites From Walmart Are Moldy

I’m glad someone said this. Not everyone can shop at a fancier store.

Screenshot 2025 05 20 at 9.16.49 AM You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks. Mom Warns That Nutri Grain Bites From Walmart Are Moldy

I don’t think that was her objective, but sure go off.

Screenshot 2025 05 20 at 8.48.12 AM You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks. Mom Warns That Nutri Grain Bites From Walmart Are Moldy

Definitely! Be gone, mold!

Screenshot 2025 05 20 at 8.48.38 AM You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks. Mom Warns That Nutri Grain Bites From Walmart Are Moldy

Oh, dang.

Screenshot 2025 05 20 at 8.49.00 AM You have to be checking before you give your toddler snacks. Mom Warns That Nutri Grain Bites From Walmart Are Moldy

I’m not so hungry now.

That is absolutely gross.

