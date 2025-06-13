Navy Corpsman Missed His Daughter’s Birth After Being Denied Leave, And Now His Girlfriend Says He Abandoned Them And Her Family Is Furious

Unexpected emergencies don’t always wait for your schedule to clear.

What would you do if your baby were born early, but leaving your post could mean serious consequences for your job, your benefits, and your future?

Would you risk it for your family anyway?

Or would you stay put and support your family the only way you’re allowed to?

In the following story, one new dad finds himself facing this very decision while serving in the military.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for missing my daughter’s birth even though my girlfriend wasn’t due. I (20M) am on active duty in the Navy, stationed with a Marine unit. My girlfriend (19F) just gave birth to our daughter about two months early. She was only 31 weeks pregnant. The baby is in the NICU but stable, thank God. I’m currently out in the field on a required training exercise. It’s one of those longer ones, 14 days total, and I’m about a week away from finishing. I’m the only Corpsman out here, so I’m the only medical support for the squad. I had already put in leave for the actual due date in July, and it was approved. But the baby came early, and I got a Red Cross message a few days ago saying she was in labor.

Unfortunately, there’s no way he can leave the training.

I went straight to my chain of command and asked if I could go home early, but they told me I needed to finish the training. There’s no backup Corpsman here, and we’re still running live scenarios every day. If I leave, they lose all medical coverage until someone else can be brought in, which isn’t easy in the middle of nowhere. They were understanding. They didn’t yell or anything, but they told me I had to stay until the end. They said once we finish up next week, I’ll be sent home immediately.

He tried to explain the situation, but his girlfriend didn’t want to hear it.

I talked to my girlfriend over the phone, and she was crying and upset. She said she felt abandoned and that I “wasn’t there when it mattered.” I tried to explain the situation, but she wasn’t hearing it. Her dad has been texting me too, saying I’m a “boy playing dress-up” and that a real man would’ve dropped everything and been there for his family. I obviously wanted to be there, but if I went UA or forced my way out, I’d be risking NJP, losing my leave, and potentially hurting my career when I’ve got a newborn to support now. I’m doing everything I can, and I’ll be home in a week, but right now everyone’s acting like I don’t care. I know how it looks, but I swear that’s not what it is. AITA?

Wow! This sounds like a very unfortunate situation.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer for him.

