Neighborhood Kids Won’t Stop Knocking On Their Door And Asking For Things, And This Couple Is Ready To Go Full Hermit Mode

AITAH for not wanting to hang out or entertain the neighborhood kids?

My husband and I have been living in our house with our 2 dogs and 2 cats for a little over a year. The street is pretty quiet, some families, nothing unusual. In the last few weeks as the weather has warmed up, two kids (maybe 9 and 5?) have been coming to our house and our neighbors’ houses.

It’s pretty annoying.

The first time, they rang our doorbell three times (it jammed, but not really a huge deal) and asked for: a stylus to play games on their phone with, a tissue, and a pen. I answered the door the first time, gave them a tissue and pen since we didn’t have a stylus, and thought that would be sufficient. Now, they keep coming to my house. Honestly, I’m not super great with kids and when I come home from work, I just want to relax and play The Sims on the couch. These two kiddos don’t seem to take “No” for an answer. The younger of the two comes up onto our porch and samples the birdseed. When they knock on the door, and I don’t answer, they come over and peer into our front windows.

Unfortunately, nothing is working.

My husband has tried to gently explain that sometimes adults don’t want to have to answer the door 4+ times in one evening. The knocking freaks out the dogs. They hang out on our neighbors’ porch and ride their bikes into our neighbors’ back garage. One night, our neighbor asked us if we had any ‘chores’ the kids could do to earn some money (presumably for a stylus for games), but I don’t feel super comfortable with kids that young doing stuff around my house without direct supervision. I can’t go outside or do yard work without them seeing me and coming over. I feel kind of bad that 1. I have no idea where the parents of these kids are 2. They seem nice enough, they’re just typical kids. When I was coming home one afternoon, the older girl saw me and kinda cornered me into my porch and asked me “What’s your favorite thing to do?” Y’know, like kids do. AITA for not wanting to hang out with them?

