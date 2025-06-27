Obnoxious Customer Is Rude To Cashier, So The Cashier Comments With A Story That He’ll Never Forget

Sometimes the best response to someone’s rudeness is irony.

Imagine being a cashier, checking a customer’s ID, and the customer is pretty rude about it. Would you ignore the customer’s rude comment, or would you respond in a way that makes the customer regret what they said?

Read how one Redditor constructs a fake life in response to a customer’s obnoxious behavior.

Try and belittle me for doing my job, I’ll show you how small you are. So, this story takes place many years ago. In the big-box Home improvement store I worked at, I truly made myself a jack-of-all-trades and then such. [I’d even] spend some time helping out as a cashier.

However, at this time — running a credit card worked a little differently.

Credit card culture was a much different beast than it is today. No slick point-of-sale systems that you can just tap your payment against, and smart phones didn’t even exist yet. You just handed your credit card to the cashier, they swiped it on their keyboard, and after you signed the slip, you got your credit card back.

But there was one very important step that couldn’t be forgotten.

At this point, it was technically expected that the cashier would compare the signature to verify that you were dealing with the authorized user. [But let me be frank], most wage slaves did not, but I was always a little bit more go above and beyond, was concerned about that security, and I actually wrote [SEE] ID on my own cards and was more than happy to display my ID at the time to prevent myself for being taken advantage of, and so I gave that same consideration to my customers.

But one customer had something to say about all that.

One day, a particular customer decided to be a smart-alec [as] I was doing my check on the signatures. Now, this check never took a long time. It’s basically three-to-five seconds of looking for like characteristics, big loops here, squiggles here, crosses the t in the same ways — just a few quick basics. You see a few matching characteristics, call it a day, and move on.

That’s when the customer chimes in…

But this dude bro was not happy with this. So, he decides to throw out the line, “what do you think you are, some kind of cop?”

Now being the quick-witted smart alec that I am, I just instantly responded with, “Nope, quit the academy after my dad got ****** in the line of duty.” [I] finish checking the signature for a second or two handed the card and the receipt back to the customer and wished him a nice day, enjoying the embarrassed red-faced expression as he silently sulked out of the store.

Everyone in the line heard what the cashier had said…

Now, I started ringing up the next customer and the rest of my line was silent and as soon as I saw the guy clear the doors and they closed behind him in my peripheral, I let the rest of the line know:

“Dad’s a mechanic. He’s fine. We had lunch last week,” and got a few relieved breaths and the occasional chuckle. Nothing too serious, but it still felt good making the guy regret his obnoxiousness.

