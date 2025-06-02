Mother Got Tired Of Being Woken Up By Their Toddler While Her Husband Slept In, So She Forced A New System That Finally Let Her Rest

Sleep-deprived parenting calls for teamwork and flexibility when it comes to a toddler who rises before dawn.

But when one mother felt like she was the only one losing sleep, she decided it was time for her husband to take a turn getting woken up, whether he liked it or not.

AITA for making husband sleep in kids bedroom? We have a 2-year-old who wakes up every morning between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. We take turns waking up with him.

But this system isn’t working out so well in practice.

Here is the issue: When it’s my morning, the baby wakes up and runs over to our bedroom to my side of the bed and starts pulling on the blanket to wake me up or tries to climb on the bed. I wake up, bring him downstairs, and start the morning routine (diaper change, breakfast, etc.).

Even when it’s her husband’s turn, she still ends up bearing the brunt of the responsibility.

When it’s his morning, the baby wakes up and runs over to our bedroom to my side of the bed and starts pulling on the blanket to wake me up or tries to climb on the bed. I tell my husband to take him, but my husband takes too long to stretch, get out of bed, put his pants on, etc.

It takes him 10–15 minutes to get out of bed, while the baby is climbing all over me. It fully wakes me up and I cannot go back to sleep after.

Her husband is always quick with excuses.

Husband says he’s trying but cannot jump out of bed in the mornings and needs 10–15 minutes to wake up. We have tried putting a gate on his bedroom door, but he shares a room with his 5-year-old brother. If he cannot get out of the bedroom, he climbs to the top of the bunk bed and wakes up his brother.

She suggests ideas and he turns them all down.

I have suggested switching bed sides on my husband’s morning since the baby consistently comes to my side of the bed. I figured on his mornings, the baby will wake him up on that side, but my husband says he can’t switch sides because he can only sleep well on his side.

So she decided she was done suffering.

So lately, I kind of force my husband to sleep with the baby on the bottom bunk (double floor bed) on the nights before his mornings, and I lock our bedroom door before sleeping so I don’t get woken up in the mornings.

Husband says I’m the AH for doing this because he doesn’t sleep well with the baby kicking him and climbing all over him at night. So AITAH for making him sleep with the baby every other night?

This husband wasn’t one for compromises, so this mother had to take drastic measures.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user doesn’t really buy any of the husband’s excuses.

It’s time to call this behavior what it really is.

The dad is definitely in the wrong here.

Parenting isn’t always comfortable, and this dad is going to have to come to grips with that.

If it gets her a full eight hours of sleep, she’s more than happy to play the bad guy.

