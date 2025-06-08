Parents Sold Son’s Cleats Without Telling Him, But When He Asked For Help Replacing Them, They Got Upset

Young adults who go off to college often assume the things they leave behind will still be waiting for them.

But one college soccer referee was in for a rude awakening when he discovered his parents sold a pair of cleats he needed for the upcoming season.

The conversation that followed only made things worse.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking my parents to E transfer me for new soccer cleats after they sold my old ones? Just got home from first-year uni, and because I’m reffing soccer this summer, I asked my parents where my cleats were.

But they had some bad news for him.

Found out they sold them while I was gone. It’s true they bought them for me a couple of years ago, and the last time I used them was fall of 2023.

When he asked for money to replace them, his parents weren’t pleased about the idea.

I wasn’t mad they sold them, but I asked if they could e-transfer me so I could buy a new pair, and they got upset. They say I should buy my own new pair, but it’s kinda expensive, and I’m pretty upset they sold something that I thought was mine. AITA?

These cleats may have been old, but they still mattered to him.

What did Reddit make of this situation?

This commenter thinks the parents really did cross a line here.

Selling a pair of used cleats seems a bit unusual to this user.

These cleats rightfully belonged to him, regardless of who paid for them.

These parents definitely made a misstep in this commenter’s eyes.

Wanting help replacing something he needed wasn’t entitled — it was reasonable.

They must be pretty hard up.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.