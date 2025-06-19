Parking Enforcement Worker Gave A Construction Worker A Hard Time, So He Made Sure There Was No Parking On Either Side Of The Street The Next Day

Construction can be really annoying, especially when that construction is on the roads!

But this story shows you the flip side since it was written by someone who works in construction. He knows blocking off part of the road can be inconvenient for traffic flow, but he has a job to do.

He also has to have somewhere to park his vehicle.

Take a look at how this construction worker got even with a pushy parking enforcement officer who should have just minded their own business.

I can’t park here? Ok, then no one can. “I lay pipe for a living. My crew works in a congested city with a lot of multi-lane one-way traffic. We started a new job on one today, had our flaggers close off the lane we have to dig the trench in and set up a lane shift with an arrow panel. We follow all the DOT and city regulations as always, including putting out no parking signs in parking spots in the work zone that are properly issued to us by the city PD.

Here we go…

Things were going fine til parking authority shows up. Buddy is talking nonsense about us not being allowed to shut down the lane if the metered parking spots aren’t paid for and that we can’t park our equipment and vehicles there either unless they’re paid. Then tried to argue with me that I couldn’t be parked there in my work truck because the sign says “no parking,” kept on fighting the straw man that it didn’t matter that they were MY signs, no parking means no parking. Didn’t have an answer for why he could park there then by his own logic. Anyway, tomorrow there will be no parking available on either side of the block. I work for a big construction company with decent bosses and enough hard-earned respect to get the OK to pay for double the amount of spots that were unavailable today.

This is gonna get ugly!

No parking on both sides of this street is gonna be a real pain, and I promise every single person who complains to my crew will be directed to call the city parking authority with concerns because they required us to do this. And for anyone who’s gonna talk any trash about construction and how annoying that its happening everywhere all the time, I know. I don’t wanna be out here either but I got a family to feed and you people need gas lines. It’s hot out here, I don’t have time to be harassed by meter maids and drivers with anger issues, I’m trying to dig a hole and go home.”

They have to park somewhere!

This is another reminder to leave construction workers alone and let them do their jobs.

