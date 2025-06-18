June 18, 2025 at 10:48 am

Pizza Hut Customer Took Her Kid To The Bathroom At The Restaurant, But Then She Found Food Supplies Stored There. – ‘This is actually disgusting.’

by Ben Auxier

A Pizza Hut bathroom

TikTok/cee.beexo

Pizza Hut is obviously not a fancy place. It is very literally the pizza equivalent of KFC and Taco Bell.

But you do expect SOME standards, right? If only legal standards?

That’s the question at the heart of this video from TikTok user @cee.beexo:

A Pizza Hut bathroom

TikTok/cee.beexo

“Tell me this is not disgusting. I came to order pizza, but before getting the pizza, I said, let me use the washroom. The toilet is here.”

A Pizza Hut bathroom

TikTok/cee.beexo

“The supplies, the pizza boxes, the things that you put the sauce in and everything, the bags that you put your food in, the ******* paper.”

A Pizza Hut bathroom

TikTok/cee.beexo

“Why are there food supplies in the washroom where the ******* toilet is, where people take a doody? This is actually disgusting.”

A Pizza Hut bathroom

TikTok/cee.beexo

“And, um, Pizza Hut needs to do better.”

Personally I appreciate that she has no problem dropping F bombs but chooses the word “doody” in this context.

@cee.beexo

I just wanna know why Pizza Hut is keeping things that are used for supplying food to people in the washroom. This actually makes no sense to me every time a toilet is flushed particles from that toilet flies up in the air. How is this even acceptable? @Pizza Hut

♬ original sound – Cee.dem🖤🧚🏽‍♀️

Pizza did some damage control in the comments, but that wasn’t the most interesting part.

2025 05 13 16 13 22 Pizza Hut Customer Took Her Kid To The Bathroom At The Restaurant, But Then She Found Food Supplies Stored There. This is actually disgusting.

Put a lid on it?

2025 05 13 16 13 35 Pizza Hut Customer Took Her Kid To The Bathroom At The Restaurant, But Then She Found Food Supplies Stored There. This is actually disgusting.

Is this legal?

2025 05 13 16 14 03 Pizza Hut Customer Took Her Kid To The Bathroom At The Restaurant, But Then She Found Food Supplies Stored There. This is actually disgusting.

Minds were getting blown left and right.

2025 05 13 16 14 12 Pizza Hut Customer Took Her Kid To The Bathroom At The Restaurant, But Then She Found Food Supplies Stored There. This is actually disgusting.

Man, I’ve kinda lost my appetite.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter