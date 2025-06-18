Pizza Hut Customer Took Her Kid To The Bathroom At The Restaurant, But Then She Found Food Supplies Stored There. – ‘This is actually disgusting.’

Pizza Hut is obviously not a fancy place. It is very literally the pizza equivalent of KFC and Taco Bell.

But you do expect SOME standards, right? If only legal standards?

That’s the question at the heart of this video from TikTok user @cee.beexo:

“Tell me this is not disgusting. I came to order pizza, but before getting the pizza, I said, let me use the washroom. The toilet is here.”

“The supplies, the pizza boxes, the things that you put the sauce in and everything, the bags that you put your food in, the ******* paper.”

“Why are there food supplies in the washroom where the ******* toilet is, where people take a doody? This is actually disgusting.”

“And, um, Pizza Hut needs to do better.”

Personally I appreciate that she has no problem dropping F bombs but chooses the word “doody” in this context.

@cee.beexo I just wanna know why Pizza Hut is keeping things that are used for supplying food to people in the washroom. This actually makes no sense to me every time a toilet is flushed particles from that toilet flies up in the air. How is this even acceptable? @Pizza Hut ♬ original sound – Cee.dem🖤🧚🏽‍♀️

Pizza did some damage control in the comments, but that wasn’t the most interesting part.

Put a lid on it?

Is this legal?

Minds were getting blown left and right.

Man, I’ve kinda lost my appetite.

