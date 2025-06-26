Publix Grocery Shopper Got Annoyed When An Employee Wouldn’t Take No For An Answer While Offering Food Samples

I know it’s their job, but some of these workers who hand out samples at grocery stores need to take a chill pill.

And this woman knows exactly what I’m talking about.

Her name is Taeshon and she took to TikTok to call out a worker at a Publix grocery store who wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Taeshon said she was working on her summer body before she was pestered by the employee.

She explained, “Hey Publix, you need to teach your workers that no means no, okay? I went to Publix to do two things. One: use the restroom. Two: buy me a ginseng green tea. There was a guy in there giving samples, one of your workers. One of your workers was giving samples. When I first walked by, he said, ‘Ma’am, would you like a sample?’ I said ‘No,’ and I kept walking because I didn’t want a sample.”

Taeshon continued, “Then after I used the bathroom, after I went and got my tea on the way back, he caught me again. ‘Ma’am, would you like a sample?’ I said, ‘Son, if I didn’t want a sample when I came in, what makes you think that I want a sample while I’m leaving?’ So he said, ‘Oh, they’re really, really good, they’ve been flying off the shelves, they just made some, they’re coconut macaroons.’ So I said, ‘Alright. Fine, I’ll try one.’”

And the employee’s persistence paid off…

Taeshon said, “Fire him, because summer is right around the corner. Summer is literally right around the corner, and I’ve been doing so good. The fact that he didn’t even have any more to sell me and he left his work station, went to the bakery, told me to follow him, and told one of the bakers back there, ‘Can you pack her some of those fresh made coconut macaroons and put them in a container so she can take them home for her daughter?’ I don’t like that.”

The TikTokker snacked on the macaroons she bought and said, “They so good y’all. They got crispy on the outside, and the coconut is, oh my God, fluffy. Why would you do this to me? Fire him, please. Because he out here selling all these things on y’all behalf, and for those who are like me, trying to watch what they eat, I’m literally watching what I’m eating. Watching it.”

Take a look at the video.

Boy, some people can be so pushy…

