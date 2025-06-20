June 20, 2025 at 6:48 am

Renovators Tackled A Difficult New England Classic Home, But This Real Estate Agent Shows How They Completely Botched It And Can’t Sell It For $3,000,000. – ‘I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors.’

by Ben Auxier

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

For those of us who will probably never be able to actually afford a home, watching what people and companies do with the ones we can’t have is…darkly fascinating?

Take this example from TikTok user @baviddoughy:

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“I need somebody to explain to me how you buy a house like this and then go inside of it and do what these people did. It is 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet, and it’s located in Long Island, New York. Starting on the outside, and I will say this home was built in 1930, and it has that very quintessential New England home look. The perfect symmetry on either side. I like the yard. It’s very nice.”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“And this is what it looked like before the remodel. I think they did a great job bringing it back to life. And now you’re probably thinking, ‘oh, wow, they must have did a great job restoring the inside, too, right?'”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors and ask me if I want steak, chicken, or fish.”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“This is where you put the DJ booth, right here.”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“Oh, they hit the sunroom, too. Nowhere safe.”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“I don’t understand this. You have one big sink, but then you put two faucets, but the faucets are so close together, and so are the mirrors, so only one person can – wow. That’s all I have to say about this.”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“So is every bedroom have different floor?”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“Just any way you want, right?”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“Oh, I think this is the basement. Every room has a different floor. Every. Every room has a different shiny floor. Let’s move on to the price. 3, 2, 1…”

@baviddoughy talking about an ugly house

TikTok/baviddoughy

“Three million dollars. Hmm. You know what? It’s time for bed.”

@baviddoughy

Would this be considered catfishing…..#fyp

♬ original sound – BavidDoughy

Way too shiny for some.

2025 05 13 18 47 03 Renovators Tackled A Difficult New England Classic Home, But This Real Estate Agent Shows How They Completely Botched It And Cant Sell It For $3,000,000. I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors.

Left a bad taste in peoples’ mouths.

2025 05 13 18 47 12 Renovators Tackled A Difficult New England Classic Home, But This Real Estate Agent Shows How They Completely Botched It And Cant Sell It For $3,000,000. I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors.

Let’s face some cold facts.

2025 05 13 18 47 24 Renovators Tackled A Difficult New England Classic Home, But This Real Estate Agent Shows How They Completely Botched It And Cant Sell It For $3,000,000. I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors.

This belongs in a valley.

2025 05 13 18 47 33 Renovators Tackled A Difficult New England Classic Home, But This Real Estate Agent Shows How They Completely Botched It And Cant Sell It For $3,000,000. I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors.

People were UPSET.

2025 05 13 18 47 40 Renovators Tackled A Difficult New England Classic Home, But This Real Estate Agent Shows How They Completely Botched It And Cant Sell It For $3,000,000. I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors.

And here’s where I lose you all, because I have to confess…aside from the weird bathroom sink, I kind of love this.

Cold design and all.

I run hot anyway.

Now if I could only find $3,000,000.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter