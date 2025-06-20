Renovators Tackled A Difficult New England Classic Home, But This Real Estate Agent Shows How They Completely Botched It And Can’t Sell It For $3,000,000. – ‘I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors.’

For those of us who will probably never be able to actually afford a home, watching what people and companies do with the ones we can’t have is…darkly fascinating?

Take this example from TikTok user @baviddoughy:

“I need somebody to explain to me how you buy a house like this and then go inside of it and do what these people did. It is 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,000 square feet, and it’s located in Long Island, New York. Starting on the outside, and I will say this home was built in 1930, and it has that very quintessential New England home look. The perfect symmetry on either side. I like the yard. It’s very nice.”

“And this is what it looked like before the remodel. I think they did a great job bringing it back to life. And now you’re probably thinking, ‘oh, wow, they must have did a great job restoring the inside, too, right?'”

“I feel like a server is about to come out of these doors and ask me if I want steak, chicken, or fish.”

“This is where you put the DJ booth, right here.”

“Oh, they hit the sunroom, too. Nowhere safe.”

“I don’t understand this. You have one big sink, but then you put two faucets, but the faucets are so close together, and so are the mirrors, so only one person can – wow. That’s all I have to say about this.”

“So is every bedroom have different floor?”

“Just any way you want, right?”

“Oh, I think this is the basement. Every room has a different floor. Every. Every room has a different shiny floor. Let’s move on to the price. 3, 2, 1…”

“Three million dollars. Hmm. You know what? It’s time for bed.”

And here’s where I lose you all, because I have to confess…aside from the weird bathroom sink, I kind of love this.

Cold design and all.

I run hot anyway.

Now if I could only find $3,000,000.