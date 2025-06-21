Rental Car Company Insisted On Charging Him For An Extra Day, So He Took The Car Keys And Drove The Rental Car Through The Mud

Imagine returning a rental car early, but the rental car company wants to charge you for an extra day!

Would you try to fight this extra charge, or would you simply pay the bill?

In today’s story, one man takes back the keys and has a little fun in hopes that the car rental company will change their mind.

Let’s read the whole story.

Rental car company told me where to leave my keys and when I left them there, tried to charge me for an extra day. So I refused to give them the car back until last minute. I rented a car for five weeks while my car was being repaired from a car accident. The rental company had a couple great policies- no cleaning fee no matter how gross the car was, and unlimited miles. Ideal for me- I live in the country and going anywhere is a drive.

Picking up his car wasn’t as easy as he expected it to be.

When my car was finally scheduled to be finished (a Monday evening) I called the rental car company on Sunday. Asked about return details. They said return time would be 530pm Monday, but I could just leave it at the shop and leave the keys in the shops drop box. I said sure, and next night I went, got my car, left keys in the box. Got in my car, and check engine light is on. Staff says come back tomorrow and we will fix it. I go home thinking that I will be sitting at the shop all Tuesday because no other ride.

Now, the rental car company is upset too!

Tuesday morning I wake up at 7am to the rental car company very angry and saying that they can’t get into the drop box and shop doesn’t open til 9. I tell them I just did what they said to do. They told me that they would be charging me an extra day. At that I’m furious.

He headed back to the rental car company.

I leave my house later and arrive at the ship at 850. Rental car guys aren’t there. I sit around and shop opens, I grab the rental keys and give them my car. Right on time, rental car guys appear. They demand the keys and I ask if I’m still getting charge for an extra day.

The car was in perfect condition.

One guy is inspecting the car while the other tells me yes, I’m getting charged an extra day. Guy inspecting it comes over and days car looks good, it should be ready to rent out immediately. I had cleaned it the day before because I didn’t want to be a jerk. Well, I refuse to give him the keys.

Not so fast…

“Since I’m getting charged an extra day, that means it’s my car until 530 today, right?”. At that he gets nervous. Says they need the car back. “I will give you the keys now if you don’t charge me an extra day. But if I’m charged an extra day, I’m using it.” He refuses to bend so I leave.

He was malicious but not petty.

At this point I’m petty and angry. So I go straight home. I own a farm and it has been raining like mad lately. I get to work. By the time 10am rolls around, the car is COVERED in mud. Like, this black car looks painted brown. I didn’t trash the inside, because I’m not that petty.

Now, it’s time to return the car!

I hop in the car and drive to the rental place. I’m pretty covered in mud at this point, I had put trash bags on the front seat to limit it. I walk into the rental place looking like I fell into a mud pit. The guy who refused to cancel the charge looks horrified.

How much more mud can you take?

I tell them “this car is great for mudding! I’m gonna go mudding for the rest of the day. Just swinging by to ask where to put the keys at 530” I’m all smiles and dripping sweetness. I watch the life leave him, his shoulders slump, and he says if I return the car now they will cancel the charge because they need to rent out the car. I give em the keys and take an uber to the shop, where my car is ready. No cleaning fee and no extra day charge. Ha!

That was clever, and I bet driving around in the mud was a lot of fun too!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person had a similar experience.

Charging two customers for the same day doesn’t seem right.

The car repair shop really should’ve repaired everything the first time!

He could’ve made it much worse!

The rental car company really deserved that!

We love to see it.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.