Restaurant Called P. Terry’s Has A Secret Menu Item That’s A Little Bit Scary

A lot of “secret menu” rumors turn out to be either totally unfounded or just modification requests on items that anyone could have made if they’d thought to.

But occasionally, there really is a menu term that the employees understand, like in this example from TikTok user @exploreatx:

“What is the P.Scary?” asks the drive through customer at a P.Terry’s.

“Like, four patties, four cheeses, like six to eight bacon, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, mustard and sauce, and pickles,” responds the employee.

“Wow. Okay, cool. And the secret menu, right? Oh, okay. I’m excited to try. I’ll get one of them. Thank you for your guidance.”

“Here is a grand reveal of the P.Scary, which is about twelve bucks. It’s huge. Holy Lord, look at that. I mean, I might get this every single time now. Secret menu item unlocked. All I did was just ask nicely. This might be like five pounds. This is a grenade.”

“First bite. Let’s see how it goes. Um. Oh, my. The jalapenos. I mean, they kick. It’s good. It’s just got something else to it. That it is truly scary. And I would truly recommend you getting this.”

What was with that bacon estimate?

Arguments began in the comments.

Some folks are pretty ride or die.

Downright loyal.

If you, like me, had never heard of P.Terry’s, that’s probably because you don’t live in Texas, which a quick search indicates is home to all 30+ of their locations.

But if you do find yourself at one, and you’re REALLY hungry, now you know what to do.

