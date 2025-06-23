Retail Worker Tells Woman There’s Nothing “In The Back,” But When She Calls Her “Lazy” In Front Of Everyone, She Teaches Her A Lesson

Some people think that if only the retail worker looks “in the back”, all their problems will be solved.

“The back” is a magical place, where all of their wishes can come true.

Except, in this case, there was no back room, only a closet. But the customer didn’t believe the store clerk, so she had to prove it.

Can’t even be bothered to look in the back? For a little context, the shop I work in is fairly small and has displays of all the items we offer, under and above those displays we have cupboards filled with the boxed up merchandise.

All the items are on display.

A quick look around my store will show you two glass walls that look into the mall (it’s a corner shop) and two cupboard-clad walls. Directly behind the cash register is a cupboard wall that is broken up by a closet door that stands approximately 8ft and is about half a foot wide (for our ladder), our smallest employee can just squeeze inside.

It’s not a back room.

On a regular basis we have people asking us to “check the back” and normally we just point out there is not a back room, but today I had a customer who refused to accept it’s non-existence…

After letting her know there was not a back room, she turned to her companion and “whispered” she’s just too lazy to check”.

That was uncalled for.

Pretty annoyed from hearing that, I decided to open the ladder cupboard, pulled out the ladder and the little feather duster we keep in there, turned to her and politely said “I am sorry, after checking the backroom, I can confirm we have no more”. The lady looked annoyed and told me “you don’t need to be so rude”. I really love retail, feels good to be called lazy and rude when I was neither 😅

Maybe if she weren’t so “lazy”, that closet could even lead to Narnia.

She missed the opportunity to go take a break in the “back room” for two minutes.

I’m sure she learned for next time.

