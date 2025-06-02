Store Manager Kept Giving In To Customers’ Demands, So A Retail Employee Decided To Always Escalate Customer Complaints

What’s the point of having rules if you’re not gonna enforce them?

This story takes place in the world of retail where employees, their managers and customers collide until corporate gets involved.

Retail manager never backs me up and breaks store rules for customers. It backfired. “I feel like anyone who has ever worked retail can relate to this. You go in the job and they tell you all the rules and things you can and can’t do. Until a customer gets upset and gets a manager and then the manager comes over like “oh how could you not allow this sweet lady to not do this?” and uses their manager override to allow the customer to do whatever they want.

Making them look like the hero and you look like the angry employee that didn’t let them do what they wanted. Back when I worked retail I had this happen countless times. “This meal doesn’t come with cornbread, that’ll be an extra dollar fifty.” Manager comes over and gives them cornbread. “The discount you are talking about was a for a sale that ended two days ago sorry.” They get mad at you and the manager comes over and gives them the discount anyway.

I got super fed up with this and kept track of EVERYTHING a manger let happen. If a manager one time let a customer buy this for this amount of money. Every single time a customer asked about it I would call the manager over and get him to override it. I guess managers expect you to try to enforce the rule on the occasion they get pressed, they just fold and make you look like a jerk to a Karen customer. Well I got tired of it. The moment a Karen came in and asked for something clearly against policy I would just call that manager over and make him override and say “he does this all the time” to the customer.

It happened so often that he had a meeting and got reprimanded by corporate. He mentioned me by name as the one who does it and when questioned I told them the same thing. “He did it all the time before and I just assumed that he as the manager was doing the right thing.” He wasn’t fired or anything but he stopped folding in front of customers and making me look like the jerk. I’ll never understand why managers never backup their employees on store policy.”

They got tired of always being put in a bad position.

