Retail Workers Were Left Stunned After A Random Woman Tricked Them And Vandalized The Store For No Apparent Reason

Part of working retail is watching the store so that the public won’t cause trouble.

In this case, though, nobody could stop a woman from causing monetary damage, especially because no one saw it coming.

Read the story and see how it all played out.

Customer causes monetary damage out of… pettiness? Another calm, quite boring, and normal day at work in the sports equipment store I work at. I was manning the cashier as usual (that is my job after all), when a slightly annoyed woman comes to the register. She said some snarky comment before switching to being very polite, which I didn’t think much of at that moment.

It was pure manipulation.

A few minutes later, my colleague comes and asks me to look at something. What I found was a bloody big mess. Turns out this customer had been trying to open a box of wool baselayer clothing the wrong way. These boxes have a slide-out bottom or side, and the woman had decided to rip open the top instead.

She didn’t listen to anyone.

My colleague had approached and asked if she needed help, and also explained how to open the box the easy way without damaging them. The woman had responded with “Nah, I’m done here” and so they both moved away from the shelf. Well, a few minutes later, that same colleague went back to the shelf and found the mess. Several boxes were torn open, some pieces strewn about on the floor, one box had obviously been slammed to the floor and stomped on.

Apparently, it was revenge.

“What the hell is her problem?” I thought. As you may be well aware, if you work in any kind of store, even if the content is perfectly fine, the box being broken is a big no no for many customers, so these products became virtually unsellable. I would definitely have charged her for these items if I’d known, as she paid for other stuff, alas, it was too late for that. She caused a few hundred dollars of damage after all. To this day, science cannot explain what caused this individual to be so petty.

Go figure.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Simply put.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone shares a similar situation.

They should absolutely pay for the damage.

That was vandalism.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.