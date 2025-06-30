Rude Customer Complains About Employee, But The Employee Loves The Boss’s Reaction

Having a boss that gets you can be so special.

Imagine dealing with a rude customer, and then the customer complains about you to your boss. Would you expect the boss to take your side or the customer’s side?

Read how one Redditor deals with a rude customer, and see how the boss reacts.

What did you do to make him upset? When I worked in the electronics section of a major retailer, I was one of the go-to cell phone experts. I was usually patient and kind, even going so far as to set up contracts for burner phones — something we didn’t typically offer to do.

But, then, there was a certain customer that changed everything…

One day, I was called in to help a gentleman find a phone that would meet his needs. However, he started speaking to me with a rude attitude from the moment I said hello. I began asking him basic questions like, “Do you need minutes or unlimited?” and “Are you looking for a smartphone or a flip phone?”

This customer didn’t like anything about this interaction.

Each question seemed to make him angrier and angrier. He started insulting me, calling me names, and claiming I didn’t know what I was doing.

At that point, I told him I was done helping him and wished him good luck finding what he needed. Then, I walked away.

So, when the boss confronted him, what did he say?

Later, my manager came to talk to me, asking if I had been rude to a customer. I explained my side of the story, and to my surprise, she laughed.

She told me she had already asked the customer to leave, saying, “What did you do to upset (my name)? He’s the kindest employee we have.”

Does Reddit think this is a good boss? Or should the boss have sided with the customer because they’re technically “always right”? Let’s see what the comments say below.

People applauded the boss’ solidarity with the OP.

They also shared personal customer service strategies.

And they gave a hot tip on how to be a better customer.

But one Redditor just had to know more about these “burner phone contract”!

This boss is a great example for all leadership to learn from!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.