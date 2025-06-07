Rude Customer Gave This Bartender A Hard Time, So She Broke His Favorite Beer Glass On Purpose

Whoopsy daisy!

Whoops! Slippy hands! “I grew up in a British pub, for those not sure what this is, think of a bar with an attached home where the people who own the bar live. We had a variety of regular customers, some were really nice and we saw them as friends, others were not so nice and a few were just entitled pains. These days we would call them Karens, but this was back in the 1980s and we just called them pains. There was one in particular who really made a point of being just unpleasant. He was rude, demanding and walked round the bar as if he owned the place. My parents were quite tolerant; as long as he was paying for beer, then he got served.

There was never so much as a thank you and to be honest he wasn’t the highest paying customer we had. I started working for my parents at weekends, I would clean tables and I would wash up the glasses. This was before dishwashers were common in pubs so I washed them all by hand in hot water with detergent. I soon became the target for this guy’s snide comments, I’d not washed the glasses properly, I’d not cleaned the tables properly, he wanted a clean ashtray. Any little thing he could complain about he did.

The day came that the beer glasses we used were not good enough for him and he decided to bring in his own special beer glass. It was a different shape to the regular glasses we used (tulip rather than nonic) so we knew exactly whose it was. He would always bring it to the end of the bar where I was working and demand I took it, washed and dried it and placed it in a specific place on the bar. Being good publicans, we humored him and his glass was washed, dried and put away every time he finished drinking. This guy’s antics continued, but I soon went to University and only came home infrequently. I still helped behind the bar when I did, and as I had turned 18, I could also serve drinks.

I’d not seen the guy for a few months and was serving beer when he came in. I poured his beer into a “normal” glass without thinking. His response was pretty typical and he asked how someone as stupid as me could get to University yet still be incapable of pouring a beer into a specific glass. The comments continued for the rest of the evening. I was washing glasses as I saw him get up to leave and I saw the glass was going to be left in its usual place with the demand it was washed dried and put in its own special location.

I didn’t dry my hands, walked up to where he was standing, picked up the glass, dropped it on the floor and said, “Whoops! I’m so stupid. Perhaps I should have dried my soapy hands before picking that glass up.” I strolled off, picked up a brush and dustpan, swept up the broken glass and dropped it all in the glass bin.”

