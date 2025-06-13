Rude Customers Shove In Front Of An Older Customer In The Checkout Line, So Others Make Sure The Rude Ones Have To Wait In The Parking Lot

If you saw customers being rude to an older customer, would you stay out of it, or would you try to get revenge on the older customer’s behalf?

In today’s story, one person decides to get revenge, and even though the older customer will never know what she did, she still found it very satisfying.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

So you outraced the Older Lady, I’ll take care of that. I got the opportunity to carry out a small petty revenge this afternoon when I went out for lunch. I went to a local grocery store and picked up a couple of things to eat for lunch. Of course, there were only two lines open; a 20 item or less and a normal line. I had worked my way up to being the next customer in the 20 item line when someone from customer service announced that it was opened to help people.

She stayed where she was.

I figured I’d just wait, since I was next and that I’d likely be beat over there to check out anyway. I looked up and saw an Older lady (late 60’s) making her way to customer service, when 2 college age ladies/kids(?) raced over, getting to the counter just before she did. Anyway, I paid and started walking out to my car and I hear a conversation start up behind me.

Here’s how the conversation went…

“Did you see that lady? She was pushing real fast trying to get over there.” “I know. I, like, ran over there and threw my pretzels on the counter.” They were both laughing about it, but seemed to keep following me. I unlocked my car and saw that they were getting into the car just past mine.

She made sure they were behind her.

I hurried up to get my car started and started backing out real quick, buckling my seat belt as I backed up. Once I got moving, I took my time backing up and then driving in front of them down the row delaying their opportunity to back out. They back out and quickly catch up to me.

She was going to make sure they had to wait.

With them behind me, I went about as fast as I though a late 60’s grandma would drive until we turned different directions out of the parking lot. It’s the small things in life that bring a smile. And to you Grandma, I got them back for you, at least a little bit.

If only the Grandma knew about the revenge. Those younger ladies were really rude to shove in front of an older lady.

