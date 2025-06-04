Rude Neighbors Kept Using His Driveway Without Asking, So He Began Debating If Setting Limits Made Him The Villain

Living close to others often requires compromise, but there’s a limit to what feels fair.

After weeks of his neighbors cutting through and parking in his driveway, one tenant started wondering if his patience was being taken for granted.

Read on for the full story!

WIBTA for telling my neighbor not to use my driveway? I’m renting and have a long driveway. Can fit 6 cars if needed, packed tight.

The house next to me is weird. I think it’s 3 families living there and they have 6 cars but only a 2-car driveway, so they park in the grass parallel to the sidewalk.

They continue to cause issues for the renter.

There’s a family that lives in a room in the backyard. Their only access is through a wood gate next to my driveway. The dude’s car broke down in front of my house for two weeks. They walk through my driveway to get into and out of their backyard.

It’s all causing quite an inconvenience.

Now that he doesn’t have a car, they have friends picking them up and dropping them off, so they park in my driveway for 3–5 minutes at a time to get picked up. It’s annoying, and my wife doesn’t like it much.

I haven’t talked to them yet ’cause I get the situation, but it’s pretty annoying. WIBTA for telling him to stop using my driveway?

Navigating neighborly disputes is never a walk in the park.

What did Reddit think?

With matters like this, it’s best to be proactive.

The landlord would be the best person to talk to.

Waiting too long to do something about this situation might backfire.

The driveway isn’t the real problem.

Even the most patient people have their limits.

