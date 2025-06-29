Rude Phone Store Customer Insists That Her Phone Needs To Be Repaired, But There’s Actually Nothing Wrong With The Phone

When it comes to tech, some people are utterly helpless. Yet even the most tech-adverse usually understand that files take up memory space on a device and that doesn’t mean that it’s broken.

There are ways to expand the memory on devices like phones, or even to keep the memory clear by utilizing cloud storage. But it never pays to argue with the techies trying to help you.

In today’s story, an irate customer manages to anger the clerk at the phone shop trying to help her with her memory issues.

Big mistake. Huge. Let’s see how it plays out…

Woman wants a refund because she’s filled up the memory on her three month old phone, fun ensues.

I work in a UK phone shop. One day a couple of months ago, I’m stood outside the shop at 08:50 waiting for my manager to come down and let me in. There is a middle-aged woman standing outside as well, glaring at me, tapping her foot and huffing impatiently. Uh-oh. Bad sign.

It’s not this worker’s fault that they can’t get into the store.

At 9am we open the doors and she comes stomping in, straight up to me. I open my mouth but she doesn’t give me a chance to speak. She bought her phone three months ago, and it doesn’t work anymore, apparently. She wants a refund.

She was already hot and bothered before they even spoke.

Now before this conversation goes any further I feel I have to point out to her straight away that a refund is not going to be possible after this length of time. After 30 days we can send it off for repair, but that’s it.

“Don’t argue with me!” she screeches. Okay. I ask her if I can have a look at her phone. She rolls her eyes and hands it over.

In this case, the phone wasn’t broken, just filled with photos.

After a few seconds it becomes clear that her internal memory has been filled up with photos of her grandson etc, and so there isn’t any space to install a software update.

So there isn’t actually anything wrong with her phone at all. With my best retail smile, I begin to explain this to her, and mention that she can always buy an SD card and move her photos onto that and hey presto, problem solved.

But she was unwilling to listen.

Nope, she wants a refund. We’re back onto that. I tell her I’m going to go and speak to my manager. I go upstairs and we laugh at her, the usual. But he still comes back down with me to back me up because she’s getting pretty horrible and we then spend another ten minutes or so trying to convince her that literally all we can do is send her perfectly working phone off for repair.

There is no repair needed for this phone, just a memory upgrade.

She’s now telling us she’s going to go to Trading Standards, quoting the Consumer Rights Act at us, basically she’s the biggest cliché going. Unreal.

Eventually she admits defeat. But she still wants it “repaired”. So I sit her down and start to take some details. “Why do you want my details?” I am literally on the edge here.

She won’t even give them information so they can send her working phone out for “repair.”

Eventually she tells me her first name. I start to type it in (she can see the screen) as Gill, and then she says “no you stupid girl, it’s spelled J… I… L… L” (speaking slowly). I raise my eyes to her and give her a big sickly sweet smile and apologise profusely. I then ask her for her surname.

At this point, that worker deserves sainthood for maintaining her composure.

“Let’s see if you can spell THIS right, shall we?” At which point I sit back and I say “I’m sorry but I’m not going to serve you”.

Finally, the OP had had enough.

She goes bright red and starts sputtering. Kicking off, calling me thick, rude, etc etc. My manager comes over and tells her calmly to leave.

Her manager backs her up. Life’s too short to deal with such rude customers.

“I’m taking this all the way to the top!”

“Feel free, but please leave.”

What did Reddit think about this clueless, rude customer?

In the comments people are fully in support of asking this customer to leave.

The famous phrase “The customer is always right,” is actually incomplete. The real quote goes, “The customer is always right in matters of taste.” Not technology.



This person suggest a response, but what do you want to bet that one would have backfired, too.

Anyone working in retail has met these kind of customers. Sometimes kicking them out is the only option.

After all, retail workers are people, too.

If she wanted better service, she might have tried a little grace.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.