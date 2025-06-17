A Teacher Judged His Intelligence At The Parent-Teacher Conference Based On His Work Uniform, So One Father Demanded The Respect He Deserved

Parents come from many different backgrounds, but stubborn stereotypes still tend to show themselves in academic settings.

When one electrician faced patronizing remarks from his daughter’s teacher, his response sparked a tense exchange that made everyone uncomfortable.

AITA for calling out my kid’s teacher for talking down to me? I was at my daughter’s teacher conference. I was still wearing my work clothes (I am an electrician, and the uniform is somewhat dirty).

The teacher started talking to me in a baby voice using very simple words and speaking slowly. “Your daughter needs help with her MATH homework. Do you know what fractions ARE?”

I have accrued 60 college credits and I read all the time, but I guess since I fit the blue-collar mold I must be stupid. I kept my cool, though, and asked her if she always assumed the level of intelligence of parents based on what clothes we wear.

She started getting defensive like she was “only trying to be helpful” and “didn’t mean anything by it.” I told her that in the future I would rather she talk to me like a normal person.

Now my wife thinks I made the teacher look bad for no reason, and I should have let it go because she “meant well.” I feel like that was pretty disrespectful, though. AITA?

