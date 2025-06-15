Self-Checkout Lanes At Walmart Are Supposed To Make Things Faster And Easier For Customers And Employees, But Sometimes They Just Cause Drama

The self-checkout option at Walmart and other stores is very popular, but it can also cause a lot of conflict.

This TikToker was checking out, and an employee came over and said she needed to do the scanning on her behalf, so they grabbed their phone and started recording.

The video starts by showing the Walmart employee scanning her items, and this TikToker said, “This lady sat right here and watched me as I came to the register, and stood in front of me.”

That is weird. Why would the employee do that? The TikToker went on to say, “Lord, I’ve got all this money invested in ******* Walmart. She said she’s willing to scan my stuff for me.”

I’m kind of guessing that there is more to this story than the video shows.

The Walmart employee just keeps scanning items, and the TikToker says, “Every time I come in here, there’s always some ****.”

If drama follows her, you have to wonder why. And why does she keep coming back?

The video ends with her saying, “So we going to let her scan my **** for me.”

So much for self-checkout, I guess.

I’ve heard they are phasing the self-service out anyway, too much theft.

Watch the video for yourself to see what you think.

@theonlytonysedion The VA HRA, found in Va. Code § 2.2-3900 et seq. On my Day off cldnt even enjoy a little shopping, to grab some things for my daughter birthday, Can't even shop at Walmart without being stalk by their employees, this young lady here stood behind me soon as I went to a register, I ask nicely why you watching me cldnt answer, ask her do she want to scan my stuff she said sure,I'm confused cse I never had this happened to me at my neighborhood Walmart at all, and mind you it 10am, she thinks it's funny and was laughing and smiling the whole entire time, this must come to a stop, as you see in the video there is no one else that work at the self check standing over no one but her I was most definitely target and believe it's cse I came in to the with what I had on if Imwould of came in there with dress properly like in my work clothes I most definitely know they would of never been following me in the store at all.

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this, read on:

This person says she would have waited for her to scan it all, then walked out.

Here is someone who says the system makes them scan sometimes, especially if the person ‘accidentally’ missed scanning an item.

This is what I was thinking as well.

What caused the Walmart employee to come over?

There is more to this story than the video shows, I’m sure of it.

