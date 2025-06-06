June 6, 2025 at 4:48 am

She And Her Husband Both Bought Cars From A Dealership, But Only She Got A Repair Tool For Free

by Ben Auxier

Have you ever got a gift you thought was a coded message?

It’s one thing coming from a loved one, it’s another coming from a company, like in this video from TikTok user @megan333bushey:

“Why does it feel a little bit offensive that Chevy sent me repair paint for my car…”

“…but not any to my husband who got a vehicle at the same time as me.”

Hmmmm. Pretty strange.

@megan333bushey

Does the record show that I’ve hit more Walmart cart corrals than him? Sure. Is the reminder needed? No lolll @Moore Shoreline explain 🤪 @Chevrolet #whatsgoingon #chevy #chevyequinox #chevrolet #newcar #paintpen

♬ original sound – Beth Anne Brice

Turns out, it might be a different reason:

2025 05 17 15 46 17 She And Her Husband Both Bought Cars From A Dealership, But Only She Got A Repair Tool For Free

Or it IS sexism, but the other way around:

2025 05 17 15 46 29 She And Her Husband Both Bought Cars From A Dealership, But Only She Got A Repair Tool For Free

Do they cover dog stuff?

2025 05 17 15 46 34 She And Her Husband Both Bought Cars From A Dealership, But Only She Got A Repair Tool For Free

Hey man, free is free, I guess.

Take it and run.

