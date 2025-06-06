She And Her Husband Both Bought Cars From A Dealership, But Only She Got A Repair Tool For Free
by Ben Auxier
Have you ever got a gift you thought was a coded message?
It’s one thing coming from a loved one, it’s another coming from a company, like in this video from TikTok user @megan333bushey:
“Why does it feel a little bit offensive that Chevy sent me repair paint for my car…”
“…but not any to my husband who got a vehicle at the same time as me.”
Hmmmm. Pretty strange.
@megan333bushey
Does the record show that I’ve hit more Walmart cart corrals than him? Sure. Is the reminder needed? No lolll @Moore Shoreline explain 🤪 @Chevrolet #whatsgoingon #chevy #chevyequinox #chevrolet #newcar #paintpen
Turns out, it might be a different reason:
Or it IS sexism, but the other way around:
Do they cover dog stuff?
Hey man, free is free, I guess.
Take it and run.
