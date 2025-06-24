She Asked Her Roommate For Basic Respect And Got Ignored Repeatedly, So She Decided To Protect Her Space And Her Belongings At All Costs

Roommates don’t need to be best friends, but a little mutual consideration goes a long way.

One college student clearly laid out her expectations for her belongings from day one, but her roommate’s behavior quickly turned the room into a battleground over basic respect.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not sharing my stuffs with my roommate? I (19F) live with a roommate (20F) in student housing. We’re not friends… just assigned to the same room.

One student tried to be transparent with her roommate, but ultimately it didn’t seem to matter.

From the start, I made it clear I like keeping to myself and have certain boundaries, like asking before using my things. She completely ignored that.

Her roommate saw all of her belongings as free game.

She started using my personal items — food, toiletries, even my broom — without ever asking. I tried to be patient, but it kept happening. I spoke to her more than once about it, but she brushed it off or acted like I was overreacting.

So she decided to start keeping a closer eye on what was hers.

It got so bad that now I keep almost everything — even my broom — in my closet just to avoid her touching it. I don’t offer her anything, and I no longer tolerate any “borrowing.” I overheard her telling someone I was being a jerk for not sharing and “acting like I’m better than everyone.”

For her, it’s the principle of the thing.

I don’t think I’m being unreasonable — I just want my things respected. But now I’m wondering if I’ve gone too far. Is it a small thing or AITA?

After patience, politeness, and compromise failed, it was time to take drastic measures.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this.

It all comes down to respect.

Some might saw the broom was a bridge too far, but this commenter thinks otherwise.

There’s also a financial aspect to all this.

The broom was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

All she wanted was for her belongings to be treated like hers.

Instead, she ended up being labeled the villain in her own room.

