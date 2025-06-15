June 15, 2025 at 4:48 am

She Cancelled Her Amazon Prime Subscription, But Deliveries Are Still Fast As Ever

by Ben Auxier

Amazon, and specifically its “Prime” branding, have become so culturally ubiquitous that we can forget why we even have it or what we’re even paying for.

Turns out, we might not be paying for much, at least according to this video from @TikTok user @co_mill:

“Hey, I’m just coming on here to say that I canceled my membership with Amazon Prime months ago and I’m doing fine.”

“Things deliver at a reasonable rate. In fact, sometimes you’ll order a bunch of ****, not pay extra for shipping or anything like that, and still sometimes it will show up the next day. Not just some of it, but all of it. Overnight shipping. I ordered that last night.”

“So some of you who are paying for a prime membership, hope that makes you think about that, because you might be paying for nothing sometimes. Just saying.”

Of course, some say just dump the whole thing.

Others are paying for different branches of the package.

Mind the asterisks, though.

The math is a little suspicious…

Is it still Prime Time?

It sounds like a mixed bag of opinions on whether or not it’s still worth it.

