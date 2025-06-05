Her Ex-Husband’s New Wife Wants To Be In Her Daughter’s Graduation Photos, So This Mom Asked Her Kid And Enforced Her Preference

Marriage breakups are hard on the kid and it can affect them forever.

It’s their decision how much they want to be involved with a stepmom or stepdad.

See how this mom made that loud and clear.

AITA for refusing to include my cheating ex-husband’s new wife in our daughter’s graduation photos?

My daughter just graduated high school and it was a huge deal for us. Her dad and I divorced six years ago when he left me for his now-wife.

It’s still not okay.

Our daughter stayed with me full-time, but still had a relationship with him. At her graduation, he showed up with his wife and tried to orchestrate a big group photo with everyone, including her. I quietly asked my daughter if she was okay with that and she said no, so I stepped in and said we were doing separate photos. His wife made a whole scene, saying I was bitter and setting a bad example.

So she put her in her place.

I calmly said, “This isn’t your moment to be included in. You weren’t around for the late nights, the tears, or the tutoring. This photo is for the people who were.” My ex is now blasting me to mutual friends saying I embarrassed him and “Diminished his wife’s role in our family.” AITA for protecting that boundary?

