Student Didn’t Like Her Study Group Because She Ends Up Doing The Majority Of The Work, But Now She Can’t Find A New One That Isn’t Completely Random

There’s just absolutely no escape, as a human, from group politics.

Even in the vaulted halls of higher education.

And group projects?

The devil.

Read on for confirmation.

AITA for refusing to work with my old college friends after they used me for group projects? I (24F) am in med school where almost all our coursework is done in groups. Last year, I had three close friends: Yellow, Green, and Purple.

It’s like Reservoir Dogs but in a classroom.

Over multiple group projects, I ended up doing the majority of the work while Yellow and Green contributed very little or nothing at all. When I was struggling with a particularly difficult course, Yellow and Green excluded me from their study sessions, even though they knew I was having a hard time.

Sounds like those colors don’t run with you.

The final straw was when I found out Yellow had been talking behind my back, saying she expected me to drop out of the program. Because of this, I cut ties with Yellow and Green and kept only a friendship with Purple.

Good, sweet Purple. Perhaps all will be well now?

This semester, I have classes again with Yellow and Green. I told Green calmly that I’m distancing myself from them because of everything that happened last year, and she was fine with it. We’re polite when we see each other but don’t interact much. Yellow hasn’t spoken to me at all and has been spreading false rumors that I never did any group work and that I’m an disloyal friend.

And it may be getting worse.

Next semester, I’ll have all my classes with Yellow and Green again. They’ve already formed a new group with other classmates, and I’m left without a group. I’m worried I’ll have to do projects alone or be an awkward “extra” in random groups. AITA for refusing to work closely with Yellow and Green after how they treated me? Am I wrong for prioritizing my peace over potentially toxic group dynamics?

People agreed the others were being over-dramatic:

And that she was overthinking it.

Also over-caring about it.

And in general, needing to move on.

I’d say that sounds about right.

It just never gets better.

