She Dropped A Single Grape And Her Friend’s Pooch Ate It, But Then Her Friend Sent Her An Unnecessary Vet Bill

One dropped grape. One panicked pet parent.

When a friend’s dog scarfed down a rogue grape at her house, this host tried to stay calm.

The friend?

Not so much.

A $250 emergency vet visit later, the bill landed back in her lap—with a side of guilt.

But should she really have to pay for a panic call?

AITAH for not paying a vet bill? My friend brought her dog over to play with my dog. All of us were in the living room while my daughter was at the table eating an after school snack. My daughter dropped a grape, and I told her to pick it up before one of the dogs could get it. My friend’s dog was already running over, and while she was still standing up, he ate it. My friend immediately started freaking out. I told her that since her dog was over fifty pounds, had no kidney problems and since it was just one grape, he should be fine.

Uh oh.

She told me that I wasn’t a veterinarian (true) and have no idea what I’m talking about. I apologized because she was panicking. She left and took her dog to the emergency vet. My friend wants me to pay her vet bill. It’s only $250, but I said I won’t pay. Based on the size of her dog, she didn’t need to take him to the vet. She wanted to anyway, and that’s her prerogative, but I don’t think I should pay for that.

What about the therapy bill?

I’ve trained my dog not to eat food off the floor, and I’m not judging her for not doing the same, but if she’s going to panic if he even eats a small quantity of food unsafe for dogs, she probably should give him that training. That being said, my house, my daughter and my grape. So maybe I’m in the wrong. Am I?

Accidents happen, but does that make the host financially liable for someone else’s anxiety?

Reddit is torn.

This person says maybe the bill could be split.

This person says even one grape could cause damage.

This person says to not poo-poo it just because it was “just one.”

Hmmm, what do we have here?

A grape, a gripe, and a bill that’s just a little fruitless.

