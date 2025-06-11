She Found Out Her Boyfriend’s Sister Was A Bully, So She Decided To End Her Relationship With Him

Some decisions can be really hard to make but oftentimes, prioritizing your mental health and peace above all can go a long way!

What would you do if you were dating someone you really cared about, but you had bad personal experiences with a member of their family? Would you keep dating this person or breakup to separate yourself from their family?

AITA for wanting to end our relationship after learning that his sister is my workplace bully? I’m (F41) on the fence about ending my new relationship ( Jason M43). I’ll try to keep this short. My boyfriend of 6 months has always talked about his siblings with a paternal attitude.

I understand and respect that because he had to do whatever he could to help his family when his parents got divorced. That event changed their lives, put them in a state of poverty, and caused severe emotional trauma. MIL is not over her husband yet. The 2 youngest brothers are treated as losers, and his sister has a very unstable personal life. I was super excited to meet his family because despite everything, he described them as warm and welcoming.

My hopes to build a good relationship ended when I learned that his sister ( Macey F37) used to be my workplace bully. We weren’t direct coworkers. She used to work in the same building and we didn’t even know each other’s names. This was between 2011 and 2012. This woman would go out if her way to make nasty comments, did mean girl stuff like walking in the middle of the hallway and deliberately walked to my face when I tried to avoid her, made constant comments about my appearance and constantly accused me of pooping all over the toilet when we ran into each other at the restroom.

I never saw her again until a few years ago (before the pandemic), when I saw her at the cinema. I walked into the restroom, and she did it again, talking loud and making fart sounds. Then she directly pointed at me and tried to start a situation. She was with some friends and they looked embarrassed. They left, and there was no further interaction. She had a workplace buddy who enabled her, but I didn’t see anyone else approving of it. I stopped going to a nearby pizzeria when I ran into her and tried to avoid her at work. I didn’t try HR because I felt like they would tell me that I had no evidence and things could get worse for me. I don’t know why she picked on me, but she went out of her way to bother me, and when she didn’t actively do things, she would smirk and say things under her breath.

So now she turns out to be his sister. I did not act warmly when we were introduced. I know she knows who I am, but she denied it at first. I told him about the repeated incidents later. I’m disappointed that he was in denial. When I gave him precise information about her uniform and our workplace, his face changed. He has been asking me if I can forgive her, and said that she was way younger and that she has changed.

I’m not buying it. I told him that him saying that she had “changed” means that he knows exactly what she does to people. He’s very worried about her because her ex walked out, and she’s pregnant with baby #2, and she’s struggling emotionally. I don’t have anything for her, no empathy or any good wishes. I have feelings for him, but learning that she’s his sister is a huge turn-off.

He has been a good boyfriend, but now I view his family in a very different and very unfavorable light. I feel like maybe the entire family is the same if he knew that she’s a bully and they looked the other way. Side note: I also learned that MIL attempted to assault FIL’s assistant out of jealousy. I don’t know if her suspicion was justified or not, I just can’t digest the violence. Jason has always said that his family is a huge priority.

I don’t want to see myself in a disadvantageous position and crying in the future. I told him that I’m pondering the end of our relationship, and he freaked out. I know she was the bully, not him. But still… AITA?

