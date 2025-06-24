She Gave Her Friend A Ride To Work Every Day, But After Repeated Tardiness Got Them Both Written Up, She Called It Off And Sparked A Silent Feud

Friendships can get complicated pretty quickly when favors and boundaries get involved.

So, what would you do if your friend and coworker started treating your kindness like an obligation, even after they got you written up at work? Would you keep helping them out? Or would you draw the line and cut them off?

In the following story, one young lady finds herself in this exact situation. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling my friend I won’t drive her to work anymore after she kept making us late? I (25F) have been giving my friend “Lena” (27F) a ride to work for the past 3 months. We live a few blocks apart, work at the same place (different departments), and start at the same time, so it made sense at first. At the beginning, everything was fine. But over the past month, she’s started running late, like really late. I text her when I leave my house, and sometimes I end up sitting outside for 10-15 minutes waiting. A few times, she’s even asked me to swing by a coffee shop or drop her off at a different entrance, which adds time. We’ve both gotten written up for being late twice now.

This is where she drew the line.

I finally told her this week that I can’t keep driving her if she’s not ready on time. I said I like her and I don’t want to fall out over something small, but I need to look out for myself and my job. She got really quiet and said she “didn’t think it was that big a deal” and that I was being “kind of cold” over something that “was supposed to be a favor.” Now she’s barely talking to me at work, and a mutual friend told me she feels “ditched.” I didn’t mean to hurt her, but I feel like I was doing her a favor, and she started treating it like a service. I’m not her Uber driver. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but Lena probably should’ve tried harder.

