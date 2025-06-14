She Had Just Been By To Drop Her Kids Off At School, But Nobody Bothered To Tell Her What She Was Wearing

You know that dream where you show up to your old school naked and have to give a presentation or something?

Some real-life approximation of that was experienced by TikTok user @glowup_mum:

“I’ve just come home, come upstairs and caught a reflection of myself in the mirror. You wanna look at what was staring back at me? I’ve just done the school run, by the way.”

“What? Please.”

“I could literally cry.”

There were plenty of ideas about how to handle this.

Strategy 1: Lean Into It



Strategy 2: Get the Government Involved

Strategy 3: Academic Relocation

Strategy 4: Radical Acceptance

All the other parents were too tired to notice, don’t worry.

At least that’s what you can tell yourself.

