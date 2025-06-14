June 14, 2025 at 2:48 am

She Had Just Been By To Drop Her Kids Off At School, But Nobody Bothered To Tell Her What She Was Wearing

by Ben Auxier

@glowup_mum showing off her outfit

TikTok/glowup_mum

You know that dream where you show up to your old school naked and have to give a presentation or something?

Some real-life approximation of that was experienced by TikTok user @glowup_mum:

“I’ve just come home, come upstairs and caught a reflection of myself in the mirror. You wanna look at what was staring back at me? I’ve just done the school run, by the way.”

“What? Please.”

“I could literally cry.”

@glowup_mum

From my drafts 🤣

♬ original sound – glowup_mum

There were plenty of ideas about how to handle this.

Strategy 1: Lean Into It

2025 05 11 14 48 24 She Had Just Been By To Drop Her Kids Off At School, But Nobody Bothered To Tell Her What She Was Wearing
Strategy 2: Get the Government Involved

2025 05 11 14 48 33 She Had Just Been By To Drop Her Kids Off At School, But Nobody Bothered To Tell Her What She Was Wearing

Strategy 3: Academic Relocation

2025 05 11 14 48 41 She Had Just Been By To Drop Her Kids Off At School, But Nobody Bothered To Tell Her What She Was Wearing

Strategy 4: Radical Acceptance

2025 05 11 14 48 52 She Had Just Been By To Drop Her Kids Off At School, But Nobody Bothered To Tell Her What She Was Wearing

All the other parents were too tired to notice, don’t worry.

At least that’s what you can tell yourself.

