She Hired A Witch Off Etsy To Cast A Love Spell On A Guy, But The Witch Told The Guy What Was Going On. – ‘She sent him screenshots of everything I said.’

Here’s something to consider: did you know that trying to commit a crime is, in and of itself, a crime?

Now consider that people sell their services to cast all kinds of spells on other people – spells which, if successful, would do something to the other person that would be considered a crime.

Finally, consider that there are no laws against buying or casting spells.

Now I’m just spitballing here, but I think that might be because we all know, deep down, that spells aren’t real, and that they do nothing. As discovered by TikTok user @andtheg4gis:

“Guys, the Etsy witch told on me.”

“Like, I bought a love spell, and I literally, like, I said the guy’s name, like, his birthday and stuff…”

“…and she literally DM’d him on Instagram and exposed me. She sent him screenshots of everything I said.”

Surely this is a serious breach of ethics in the otherwise spotless practice of people who sell spells on the internet:

Fight fire with fire?

Get the authorities involved.

Or maybe just lean in.

What was missing in the mass of comments was pretty much anyone saying “please stop buying spells, nothing happening is literally the best case scenario.”

But to be fair, given the context of the rest of this person’s account, this is almost definitely a joke/troll, so her money is safe.

