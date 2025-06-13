She Left Her Stepmom Off The Graduation Guest List, And Then Lied About The Tickets

Graduation day should be a celebration, not a battlefield. But when this college senior made her guest list, it sparked a family meltdown.

Her dad wanted his new wife—aka the woman he cheated with—included.

She didn’t.

Then came the guilt trips, tears…and a little white lie.

Check it out.

AITAH for not wanting my stepmom at my college graduation I (22f) didn’t want my stepmom at my college graduation, not because I hate her, but because I assumed there was a limited number of tickets. When my older sister (26f) graduated, each person was only allowed four tickets, so I assumed it would be the same way because my college hadn’t said anything different. Four tickets would be enough for me because I only cared about my mom, dad, sister, and grandma being there. I talked to my mom and sister about who I would invite if I only had four tickets and they all agreed it made sense.

Seems simple.

However, my dad didn’t agree. He mentioned if that if my grandma (his mom) didn’t feel comfortable coming because she’s immuno-compromised, then I could give my last ticket to his new wife. He only got married to her recently (within the last five years), and she’s the woman he cheated on my mom with, so there’s not much of a relationship there. I don’t have anything against her, but we just don’t have any interest in getting to know each other. Because of that, I felt it was weird to have my dad suggest that my grandma (who lives with unvaccinated people and has been to other public events) wouldn’t want to come to my graduation and I should invite his new wife instead.

Totally.

Assuming she would agree that she was coming to my graduation, I called my grandma to confirm it. However, she told me I should invite my stepmom instead. I was extremely surprised and told her that wouldn’t be happening. I didn’t know my stepmom very well, so it was more important to me that my only living grandparent was there. My grandma started crying, saying she felt like I was punishing my dad and being vindictive for getting remarried. This surprised and upset me.

Woof.

Other than the first Christmas he went public with his girlfriend (now my stepmom) after divorcing my mom, my sister and I hadn’t said anything bad to or about our stepmom. My sister said she wouldn’t feel comfortable with his girlfriend being there, as we’d only met her once and knew about the cheating, so she wanted it to just be family. My dad agreed. Later, we realized he and our family (including our grandma) had been lying to us when the girlfriend showed up with her kid.

Oh man…

I pointed this out to my grandma, saying everyone in our family knew that my dad picked his new girlfriend over his kids, and that we still did everything he wanted us to do with her, so he wasn’t being punished. We were both crying at this point. I said she was being unfair, and, even if she didn’t want to come, I wasn’t going to invite my stepmom. I wanted it to be people who were important to me there. She said she’d talk to my dad about it. I also called my dad, who started crying when I told him I wanted my grandma there, and he talked about how much it hurt him that I didn’t want my stepmom there. I told him it wasn’t about my stepmom, it was about my grandma seeing me graduate, but it was my graduation and I was going to be selfish about it.

This is getting out of hand.

My graduation happened recently, and my grandma came. After the whole issue, I learned I could invite up to eight people, but I was feeling annoyed and vindictive, so I didn’t tell my dad or grandma that. Instead, I lied to them and said I could only invite four. I also lied to my dad about requesting an extra ticket for my stepmom. It was the right call–my graduation was extremely stressful for me already without her being there. I talked to my mom, sister, and roommate about it after the issue started and they agreed I wasn’t in the wrong. Still, after my dad and grandma made such a big deal of it, and lying about it after, I still feel weird about it. AITH?

What started as a practical decision about limited tickets spiraled into a full-blown emotional standoff.

Reddit weighed in…the general consensus? NTA.

This person says she can invite whoever she wants to her own graduation.

This person said she did a good job.

And this person agrees…NTA, and Dad needs to take a step back.

She chose peace over politeness—and stepmom overboard.

Oh well.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.