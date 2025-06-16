She Listened To Her Body And Stayed Home While Sick, But Her Best Friend Questioned Her Loyalty When She Missed Her Birthday Party

Everyone wants to be there for the people they love, but sometimes their own physical limits can get in the way.

When one woman comes down with a gnarly illness before her friend’s big party, she’s made out to be the villain when she has to back out last minute.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for skipping my best friend’s birthday because I was sick? So I (25F) have a best friend (24F) who had a big birthday party last weekend.

She was excited to attend, but life had other plans.

The thing is, I’ve been not feeling well for a few days. I was sick from overwork and with a fever. I haven’t had a weekend to just chill in forever, and honestly, I feel like I’m running on empty.

When she broke the news to her bestie, she wasn’t taking no for an answer.

I told her I might skip the party because I just wasn’t feeling well. I’ve been basically bedridden for the last two days, but she’s been super insistent about me coming. She even said, “It won’t be the same without you, you’re basically the life of the party!” which is sweet but also a bit of pressure.

Now she feels conflicted on what to do.

I know she was disappointed that I bailed, but I just really couldn’t go without falling over. I feel bad, but I also don’t want to go and be miserable. I’d already told her I’d at least try to make it if I was feeling well, but in the end I just had to tell her that I wasn’t going to make it. So, AITAH for skipping her birthday, even though I know it means a lot to her?

Some boundaries come with consequences, but they’re still necessary.

What did Reddit think?

A sick person attending a crowded party is a no-no, or at least it should be.

Despite her friend’s disappointment, she was right to prioritize her rest.

It might just take a little time for her friend to get over it.

Her being there while sick definitely wouldn’t have ended well.

Ultimately, she knew she’d made the right call for her health.

Sometimes rest has to come first, even if others don’t understand.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.