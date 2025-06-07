She Lives With Her Boyfriend And His Mom, And She’s Really Annoyed That His Mom Wants Her To Pack Her Boyfriend Lunch Every Day

Making meals for your loved ones can be a wonderful way to care for them.

But things can get weird when it starts becoming a foregone expectation.

What would you do if your mother-in-law wanted you to make lunch for your partner, but your partner didn’t seem to care? Would you make lunch to humor your mother-in-law, or would you ignore her even if she judged you for it?

Let’s see how the woman in today’s story handles this situation.

AITA for not making my boyfriend lunch because his mom wants me to do it? So I (25y)currently live with my (31y)boyfriend and his (56y) mom. His dad passed away 2 weeks before I moved in with them. It’s been 2 years since his passing. So it then became just the 3 of us.

But things get odd:

When I first moved in he never really took lunch to work because he works at a fast food restaurant. Mind you he is fit, he doesn’t workout, but he has a lean body, I’m talking semi muscular, has abs kinda thing. I mention this because I would understand if she was worried about his health yk like not eating “proper foods” or something along those lines. I also work at a fast restaurant same chain, different locations. I never really brought food to work unless I wanted to.

And now it’s this bizarre requirement.

Lately she’s been expecting me to pack him a lunch EVERYDAY. At first I was oh okay I’ll do the “wife” treatment since we’re already living together, but then it got to the point to where she would mention how “hard” he works MIND YOU we work at a fast food establishment. I’m not saying fast food isn’t hard but it isn’t construction work yk? So for the past 2 months or so she’ll try to make indirect comments when we’re all sitting together and say “so mijo what are you gonna take for lunch tomorrow?” and he’ll shrug his shoulders and dismiss her comment and then she’ll turn to look at me.

She has her own form of rebellion.

Since I’ve noticed her doing this I stopped packing his lunch when she makes comments like this. I only pack his lunch now when she doesn’t say anything about it Maybe she’ll notice a pattern and stop commenting on what he’s going to take for lunch??

It’s too bad she lives with them. She sounds pretty annoying. She should pack him lunch if she’s so concerned about it.

