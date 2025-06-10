She Originally Agreed To Let Her Autistic Brother Live With Her, But A Year Later She Wants Him To Move Out

Sometimes you have to make hard decisions for your own mental sanity!

What would you do if you had a family member living with you who made your life much more stressful than it would be otherwise? Would you continue to let them live there anyway, or would you make them move out?

This woman shares how she simply couldn’t deal with her own brother’s horrible behavior!

Find out what she did next.

Aita for refusing to rent my house to my brother? I (28F) bought my first home a year ago. I bought it in a location where I went to college so I was familiar with the area and at the time my brother (20m) decided to go for his freshmen year (he has since dropped out and works a full-time job). I was excited to have some family nearby.

Things were going great at first…

My mom and stepdad sold their house when I bought mine and were planning to travel the country for 1-2 years. So their son, my half brother moved in with me. My parents had him diagnosed at 14 and they never got him counseling for autism. He’s mostly gotten everything he’s ever wanted and gotten away with everything from my parents getting him two classic cars by the time he was 18 to him hitting/punching/knocking down me when he was 18 and me being told I “pushed him over the edge for telling him not to push my dog.”

This is where it gets tricky…

Despite this my brother and I somehow maintain a good relationship. Anyways, before I bought my home I told my parents he could move in as long as he gets counseling (this never happened because they “couldn’t find a counselor.”) My mom also said she’d pay me $800 in rent which turned into $500 and she expected me to buy his groceries with it. For background my parents are fine financially. Now, my brother just pays me $200. My brother also has both of his cars here but we only have a two car garage and a 2 car driveway.

UH OH…

I’ve been asking since we’ve moved in to get one of them out of the garage as it doesn’t even have insurance on it and they just complain that storage is too expensive. My brother takes up about 70% of my garage as his fixation is cars and working on cars. I’ve asked my brother and parents (they’ve visited twice) to move some stuff in garage so my boyfriend and I can have some space but this never happens). He doesn’t do any chores either because he always complains about it and I don’t feel like parenting on the why he should do chores.

She’s been trying to keep her cool…

I have no kids and living with my brother makes me feel like I’m parenting him which I don’t want to do for a long time. On top of all this my long distance boyfriend moved in with me 5 months after I bought the house. We’ve known each other for 10 years and have dated a year. I have a 2 story 4 bedroom house and we like our space so he uses a bedroom upstairs where my brother is and my master is downstairs.

My boyfriend is moving out solely because of my brother who screams at video games and just overall is loud (think 10-13 year old boy who doesn’t care about how loud he is).

It got worse!

I ask my brother to keep it down and be respectful but he says “he can’t change.” I totally understand this and have no resentment towards my brother he is on the spectrum and has never had counseling. My resentment is towards my parents for acting like all of this is ok while living it up traveling around around the country ignoring the fact that the weight of caring for my autistic brother is on me. When I try to talk about how to make things better my mom acts like I’m being controlling and difficult to live with and that this is how my brother is. I don’t have the heart to make my brother move out and my mom acts like I’m choosing boyfriend over my brother.

She has her reasons for doing what she’s doing…

But honestly I’m 28 and trying to build a life for myself which includes hopefully marriage one day and feel I can’t work on my relationship when we’re both stressed from my brother’s shenanigans. If my boyfriend wasn’t in the picture I probably wouldn’t feel as much stress about my brother. My boyfriend has decided to move out solely because of my brother which is really frustrating. He has never gotten mad at me about my brother and understands he’s on the spectrum but just wants a better living situation for himself. Anyways, I love my brother I just don’t want to live with him. I’ve decided to move for 6 months to try somewhere new and rent out my home so I can get my brother out.

They’ve been trying to get rid of him.

My mom told me to rent it to my brother and his friends. My brother doesn’t even take out the trash from his bedroom and leave buckets of transmission fluid in the garage for months. I told her absolutely not I own my house in full and want to make sure it’s taken care of. She got mad acting like I was leaving him hanging and hung up.

She’s unsure of the situation…

Now she’s complaining I didn’t give her enough head’s up but I told her he had 3 months. I haven’t told her I will likely sell in a year to get away from this whole situation too. I feel taken advantage of but they think I’m being difficult. AITA?

GEEZ! That sounds rough!

She never should’ve let her brother move in.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This user knows that the brother and his friends will ruin the house.

This user suggests evicting the brother!

This user wants her to know that her parents dumped the brother on her!

This user suggests kicking the brother out!

This user thinks the entire family is using her.

This family sounds exhausting!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.