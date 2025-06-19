Stepmom Switched Her Stepdaughter To A Private School Because She Was Being Bullied, But The Girl’s Mother Isn’t Happy About It

Mixed families can sometimes lead to some pretty sticky situations…

AITA for having my stepdaughter enroll into a private school? “My (38f) daughter Rose (16) has been going to private school for the last three years and I have been the only one paying for her tuition. Her father Ryan isn’t in the picture and hasn’t been since she was five. Around six years ago is when I met my husband Tyler (40) and my stepdaughter Karlie (14). Her mom is very in and out of her life.

Like she’ll be gone for six months to a year and then pop back up as if nothing ever happened and act like she’s been in Karlie’s life the whole time. This has really affected Karlie and Tyler has put her in therapy because of this. Back in January Karlie came to Tyler and I, crying that she was being bullied at school. It was so bad that she started begging us not to go every day. So I made the suggestion that we could enroll her in Rose’s school and I could cover her tuition as well.

Tyler agreed so we had her transfer and things have actually been much better for her. Karlie was in a much better space and just seemed a lot happier than she was when she was going to her old school. Well Karlie’s mom showed back up Friday after once again being gone and blew up on me for taking her daughter out of school and making her transfer to a private school. She accused me of doing it on purpose so that she wouldn’t have access to her daughter and screamed at me for trying to replace her as Karlie’s mother. I explained to her calmly that Tyler and I both agreed to transfer her because she was getting bullied and it was affecting her mental health. We did this for Karlie as a way to protect her from the bullying. Well she again screamed at me and called me an evil witch for trying to keep her daughter from her before leaving my house.

Later that night she made a Facebook post about how stepmoms are way too comfortable overstepping when it comes to kids who aren’t theirs. That stepmoms need to know their place when it comes to kids that aren’t theirs and not change a whole routine just to fix their lives. People started commenting on it asking what had happened and she made up this lie that I took Karlie out of school and made her transfer just to keep her away and that wasn’t true. The only reason I even knew about this post is because my SIL Amanda called me and asked me why I would transfer Karlie without her mom’s permission.

So I explained to Amanda that Karlie was being bullied and it was best for her to transfer school. I continued by saying that Tyler and I would have told Karlie’s mom if she was actually a part of Karlie’s life. That woman is never around for more than two, maybe three weeks before she’s gone again. Of course Amanda started to defend her and told me I was wrong to overstep boundaries with Karlie because she wasn’t my child. I had absolutely no right to transfer her without talking to her mom first. I told her that I didn’t have to ask that woman anything considering she doesn’t have full custody, my husband does. He has been Karlie’s full-time parent since she was born while her mother ran off and did who knows what while she was gone.

Amanda told me that I was being heartless and unfair to try and keep Karlie away from her mom. I said that wasn’t the case and when we hung up I made my own post to clear up the situation Karlie’s mom was trying to paint. I again explained the situation and finished by saying that neither Tyler nor I was trying to keep that woman away but to protect Karlie from being bullied at her old school. So I’m here to ask AITA for making the suggestion to switch my stepdaughter to private school so she won’t be bullied?”

