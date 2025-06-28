She Told Her Sister They Need To Pay For A Family Vacation Equally, But Her Sister Is Mad That She Has To Pay For Her Own Kids

Things can get tricky in a hurry when you go on group vacations.

One person wants to pay less, one person thinks they’re being treated unfairly, it never ends!

This woman finds herself in a predicament with her sister when it comes to a family trip, and she asked the fine folks on Reddit if she’s acting like a jerk.

Read on and see what she had to say about this.

AITA for telling my sister I won’t be helping pay for her daughter’s vacation expenses? “I (29 F) will be turning 30 next year. My family of 12 plans a vacation every year, but for milestone birthdays (30, 40, 50) the birthday person get to choose the destination and we use the vacation to celebrate them. With my 30th being next year, I found some Airbnbs in a couple different states on the east coast. I had picked these places because the houses had a game room, pool, backyard, movie theater, and generally a lot of room for the kids (my niece and my dad’s 2 new kids, all between 3 – 8) to play and have a good time. These places were also on the cheaper side, about $450 per person for all 4 nights.

Her sister isn’t crazy about this.

In a conversation with my sister today, I told her the cost per person and mentioned she’ll have to pay for her daughter as well. She got upset, saying that in previous vacations we split only by adults and didn’t include children. She said I’m being unfair as they’re so small, and they don’t even need beds as we could bring air mattresses for them. However, I feel I made great effort to find places reasonably priced, and catered to kids so they can enjoy the trip as well. She said I shouldn’t be “nickel and diming” her and their dad for the cost of their kids. (Also, I do not have a good relationship with their dad anyways, why am I paying for his kids?) Additionally, that the kids don’t make a salary, so charging them simply doesn’t make sense.

Now what…?

I am single, no kids, with no plans on having any. I’m not sure why I’m expected to split the cost of vacation accommodations for 3 kids that aren’t mine. And it makes me annoyed because I know if I give in this year, every other year after I will still be expected to pay for part of the kids accommodations. AITA?”

It might be time for separate vacations…

Just sayin’…

