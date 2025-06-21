Driver Took Her Car Through A Carwash And They Broke Her Windshield, But Now They Won’t Pay For It

I kinda love going through an automated car wash. I know they’re not as effective as a hand wash, but MAN they’re fun. Like a little dark coaster experience in the middle of your errands.

That said, all that heavy equipment can do some damage, like in this video from TikTok user @sawyerreinhardt:

“Carwash cracked whole windshield…” reads the caption.

“…and they won’t pay for it.”

Yikes, that’s a major impact!

A lot of discussion was had about how you basically waive your rights to charge them in these situations.

You either sign or look at a sign.

Also, this probably existed already to some degree.

Maybe try insurance?

Man, now my dark coaster experience doesn’t seem quite so appealing.

