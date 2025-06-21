June 21, 2025 at 4:48 am

Driver Took Her Car Through A Carwash And They Broke Her Windshield, But Now They Won’t Pay For It

by Ben Auxier

A damaged car in a car wash

TikTok/sawyerreinhardt

I kinda love going through an automated car wash. I know they’re not as effective as a hand wash, but MAN they’re fun. Like a little dark coaster experience in the middle of your errands.

That said, all that heavy equipment can do some damage, like in this video from TikTok user @sawyerreinhardt:

A damaged car in a car wash

TikTok/sawyerreinhardt

“Carwash cracked whole windshield…” reads the caption.

A damaged car in a car wash

TikTok/sawyerreinhardt

“…and they won’t pay for it.”

A damaged car in a car wash

TikTok/sawyerreinhardt

Yikes, that’s a major impact!

@sawyerreinhardt

our luck #carwash #fordf250 #for #disel #trucks #waterfowl #viral #blonde #nc

♬ original sound – mspprettyy

A lot of discussion was had about how you basically waive your rights to charge them in these situations.

2025 06 04 17 56 20 Driver Took Her Car Through A Carwash And They Broke Her Windshield, But Now They Wont Pay For It

You either sign or look at a sign.

2025 06 04 17 56 43 Driver Took Her Car Through A Carwash And They Broke Her Windshield, But Now They Wont Pay For It

Also, this probably existed already to some degree.

2025 06 04 17 57 06 Driver Took Her Car Through A Carwash And They Broke Her Windshield, But Now They Wont Pay For It

Maybe try insurance?

2025 06 04 17 57 21 Driver Took Her Car Through A Carwash And They Broke Her Windshield, But Now They Wont Pay For It

Man, now my dark coaster experience doesn’t seem quite so appealing.

