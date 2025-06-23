She Took Her Friends’ Under-Exercised Dog On Longer Walks To Help Him, But When He Got Sore They Blamed Her And Accused Her Of Dodging The Vet Bill

When it comes to helping friends, even good intentions can backfire in ways you never saw coming.

So, what would you do if you were dog-sitting for friends and noticed their dog was under-exercised?

Would you stay out of it and just follow the care instructions they gave you?

Or would you take matters into your own hands and give the dog proper exercise?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation and now wonders if they were in the wrong.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for walking my friends’ under-exercised dog more than they usually do – which led to vet costs and now drama? My friends (let’s call them J and P) adopted a 2-year-old rescue dog (I’ll call him B) about three months ago. Before that, B had lived in a basement with little to no stimulation. He’s a super sweet dog, but noticeably under-exercised: they walk him about 1–2 km per day, and he’s alone for 6–8 hours daily. He often seems restless, whiny, overly excited around other dogs – classic signs of under-stimulation, IMO. I took care of B for a weekend while they were away.

A few days later, the dog went to the vet with hip pain.

During that time, I gave him more attention and longer walks – one day, we covered about 10 km total (spread out through the day). He was noticeably calmer, more relaxed, and just generally seemed happier. I honestly felt like he needed that. When I returned him, he was fine. The next day, they messaged me saying he had “hip pain” and that they had to call a vet. I felt awful – but also a bit confused, because he hadn’t shown any signs of discomfort while with me, and I did pace things gently. The vet said there was nothing structurally wrong, maybe a strain or muscle soreness, and gave them painkillers.

The conversation started off well, but went off the rails pretty quickly.

We later had a conversation where I calmly expressed that I’d step back from walking or looking after B to avoid overstepping again, and to respect their way of handling things, even though I still strongly feel that the dog needs more stimulation. The talk started off calm, but escalated when J suddenly accused me of not wanting to pay the vet bill. That threw me off because – at that point – the bill hadn’t even come up in our conversation. It genuinely hadn’t been discussed yet, not because I was avoiding it, but because we hadn’t gotten there. I would have gladly offered to help if it had been addressed in a normal manner.

She offered to pay part of the bill, but emotions are still high.

After that, I sent a message offering to pay part of the bill, asking for the receipt, and reiterating that the friendship matters to me. P later replied, saying emotions were high, J’s under a lot of stress, and that J needs time. I get that life is hard, and I don’t want to be insensitive. But I still feel a bit hurt and misunderstood. I never meant to overstep. I really cared about B, and just wanted to give him what I thought he was missing. AITA?

Wow! That’s a really tough situation.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about what happened.

She should’ve asked first. You should never assume you know what’s better for someone else or their pet.

Honestly, his behavior could’ve been due to missing his owners.

You never know.

