She Wanted To See A Friend On Her Husband’s Birthday, So He Saw A Friend Too And Now They’re Both Mad

Marriage seems awesome and not complicated at all.

Maybe the key is just to not take things too seriously.

Or to forgive and forget.

I’m not sure either of those options are going to help here.

Check it out.

AITA I went with my friend to a restaurant that was originally reserved for me and my wife. Yesterday was my birthday. My(30M) wife(28F) and I had made reservations at this really nice Korean BBQ restaurant for dinner. My wife is 4 months pregnant.

All good so far, but then enters the friend.

However, her friend wanted to hang out with her and had called her the night before my birthday. My wife said that this was a childhood friend of hers and that she really wanted to spend time with her. I reminded her that it’s my birthday but she just dismissed it saying my birthday comes every year but her friend will be leaving for Germany in a few weeks. I told her that she could go after my birthday as well but she did not listen and just went to a sleepover at her friend’s place.

So, he did the same.

I got really mad at her and instead of waiting for her to return home to talk things out, I asked my friend if he would like to hang out with me. He was fine with it so we spent the day fishing, grilling, hiking, and went to the Korean BBQ for dinner.

Here’s where the timeline gets a little confusing…

When she came home after spending time with her friend, she apologized to me saying it was an unavoidable circumstance. I told her that it wasn’t a problem and that I spent the day with my best friend. She got mad that I’d take him to the restaurant that we had booked for ourselves. I said that it was originally for us but since she prioritized her friend over me, I took the person who prioritized me on my birthday. She said that I’m controlling and that I shouldn’t be deciding who she spends time with.

So wait, how did she expect to be with you at the restaurant if she…chose not to go?

Now she’s neither talking to me nor coming out of the room. I think I went too far by telling her whom she should be spending time with. AITA?

Let’s see if the comments can make sense of this:

Basically, this made no sense to them either:

Oh, sick burn.

Who’s manipulating whom?

If I’m understanding this story right, your wife chose not to spend your birthday with you, then got mad that you spent it with a friend.

Hard to see how anyone here but her is in the wrong.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.