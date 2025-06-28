She Was Planning To Go Hiking With Her Boyfriend, But When He Told Her That His Friend Was Coming With Them, She Changed Her Mind

Is there a difference between spending the day with your significant other and spending the day with your significant other and their friend?

Yes, obivoulsy!

In today’s story, one boyfriend doesn’t seem to understand why his friend tagging along with them makes a difference, but the girlfriend is so upset that she decides to stay home alone.

Let’s see why this couple doesn’t see eye to eye.

AITA for canceling last minute on my boyfriend? My boyfriend and I went out yesterday evening to celebrate an achievement of mine, and during dinner we had made plans that we would go hiking together today. I had told him I didn’t promise anything because I was tired from work but if I felt like I had enough energy in the morning I would go. He already had two days off since it’s a bank holiday but I was working, with a 13 hour shift on Thursday and a 10 hour one on Friday. He also usually works a lot.

She found out he’d changed the plans.

This morning we woke up relatively early and I was feeling like hiking. While we were in bed, I see him text and I ask him who he’s texting. Long story short he was organizing with his friend to get a grill for today after the hike, and the two of them had organized to go hiking together yesterday before he asked me but he never mentioned to me that this friend would be coming.

Then he had another suggestion.

After that he said “wouldn’t it be nice if you made us some tea?” But I kept silent. I was feeling uncomfortable and unsure if I still wanted to go hiking. I’ve been trying lately to be more in touch with what I want, so I took a bit of time to feel how I felt about it and decided that I didn’t feel like going anymore, which I told him. He was disappointed, understandably.

He still wants her to go hiking.

He told me he doesn’t understand why the fact that his friend is coming changes anything, since I’ve known him for a while. He tried to convince me to come but by that point I was sure I didn’t want to. He got upset, saying I don’t like his friend (I disagree with things this friend has done in the past but I don’t dislike him), saying we never do anything together and that he wanted to do something together for the long weekend. I offered to do something tomorrow but apparently it’s going to be raining and he doesn’t want to plan now for tomorrow.

Her anxiety is also part of the problem.

Another thing that might be relevant is that I have a bit of social anxiety. Which he did ask me if I was having it about the hike and I said yes. It does make me nervous to know that I have to be social the whole day when I wasn’t expecting to and was expecting to relax today. Also maybe in part because of the social anxiety, I like to plan things in advance so I can get used to the idea. He’s the opposite, hates to plan anything, plans everything last minute.

She feels sad about how it all worked out.

He left just few minutes ago to spend the day with his friend, acted pretty cold when he left. I am sad that he’s disappointed but I also didn’t want to force myself to go to an all-day activity when I didn’t feel like it. So, AITA for last minute telling him I wasn’t coming hiking?

She may have changed her mind last minute, but he also told her his plans last minute and expected her to agree to them even though he knows she likes advance notice due to anxiety.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her boyfriend is the one who messed up.

Her boyfriend was disrespectful.

They may not be compatible.

Her boyfriend should’ve have changed the plans.

How bad is her social anxiety?

This relationship may not be meant to be.

