She Works With The Homeless And Just Inherited Six Figures, But She’s Not Donating A Dime And Her Friends Are Giving Her A Hard Time

When a social worker came into a modest inheritance, she didn’t head straight to the shelter with a check in hand.

Instead, she went to the gym, the dentist, and therapy—finally focusing on herself after years of scraping by.

But when her well-meaning friends found out she wasn’t giving the money away, the judgment came fast.

Is self-care really selfish if you work in social services?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITA for not sharing my inheritance with the less fortunate? I recently received a life-changing inheritance. It is low six figures, not enough to retire early or quit my job, but definitely enough to breathe easier. I’ve always been extremely frugal. I shop at the thrift store, don’t eat out, etc. As soon as I got the money, I met with a financial advisor. I invested, and tucked most of it away.

I also kept a portion to finally take care of myself. This is something I’ve never had the chance to do. I’m fixing my teeth, going to the gym, seeing a therapist. Just basic self-care, things I had to put on hold for years while living paycheck to paycheck. For context, I work in social services, helping people experiencing homelessness and poverty. It’s meaningful work, but it doesn’t pay much, and I’ve struggled financially myself. I love my job, and knew going into this line of work that I would not make much. I like helping clients and interacting with them.

Since getting this inheritance, some friends have made it clear they think I should donate it. They’ve told me that if I really cared about my clients, I would give a significant portion to charities, shelters, or even directly to the people I work with. Some have even called me selfish for keeping it. I have not told my friends exactly how much I got, but they knew that the family member was well off.

This reaction has really hurt me. I care deeply about the people I work with. I also do donate money already to causes that I hold close to my heart. I did an internship at a group home for adults with autism, and I donate to that group home twice a year. I feel like maybe they are right, and I should be doing more but I also have to take care of myself. AITA for choosing to prioritize my own well-being instead of donating a large portion of my inheritance?

She helps people all day—but apparently, helping herself made her the villain of the week.

Her friends need to back off.

