Sister-In-Law Mocked Her For Being Disowned, So She Posted The Receipts Online And The Whole Community Backed Her

Some people love to dish it out, but can’t handle even the tiniest taste of their own medicine.

So, what would you do if someone you once trusted took a cheap shot at your deepest trauma, then blocked you so they could have the last word? Would you take the high road and let it go? Or would you use social media to reclaim your story and speak your truth?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation with her sister-in-law. Here’s what happened.

Showed the true colours of my „perfect mommy blogger” SIL So long story short, my former SIL was badmouthing me on speaker phone to my then partner. I later called her out on it, and she got extremely defensive, deflective, and passive-aggressive. Throughout the whole text conversation, I tried to redirect it back to healthy adult communication. SIL shot back at me with a nasty text, saying that because my family disowned me, I have no right to talk about communication since it didn’t work out. In her words it was laughable that I could give advice. She immediately blocked me, to get the last word in.

Frustrated, she exposed the messages on Instagram.

Now, this was extreme religious abuse and control – when I decided to stop following the faith, that’s when I got disowned. It was a really hard time for me. She knew all about it because I trusted and confided in her. It just so happens that she’s an aspiring content creator, and since having a kid, she has been trying to brand herself as a perfect mom with Christian values, living a healthy, positive lifestyle (while selling overpriced MLM courses). And so, I posted a screenshot of her weaponising my trauma on my IG story with a clown emoji over her pic. You can see my reply, stating it was a cheap shot, that my family issues come from religious abuse and authoritarianism, and that everything I have learnt about communication has come from years of psychotherapy.

Now, she’s getting tons of encouragement.

As a side note, I actually have more followers than her and am not even remotely interested in becoming a ‘brand,’ but that was just a little cherry on top. Though I was unable to tag her, I used her name when calling her out – so those who know, will know 😝 I made it into a series of posts about reclaiming my narrative. Because I have lots of support from the ex-Muslim community, they started reposting and cheering me on, as well as friends, and I posted their screenshots to me with their words of encouragement. Honestly, it was so heartwarming. So, safe to say I got my little petty revenge 💖

