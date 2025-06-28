Size 16 Woman Isn’t Comfortable Wearing A Skin Tight Bridesmaid Dress Her Friend Picked Out, So She’s Considering Not Being A Bridesmaid

Usually the bride decides what the bridesmaid dresses will look like. What would you do if you didn’t like the bridesmaid dresses your friend picked out for her wedding? Would you wear it anyway or refuse to be a bridesmaid?

AITA for saying I don’t want to be my friend’s “fat bridesmaid aesthetic”? I (29F) have a friend, (30F), who’s getting married in October. We’ve been close since college but lately it feels like I’m just… aesthetic filler to her. She picked her bridal party dresses without asking for input and they’re tight. Like SKIMS-meets-sausage-casing tight.

I’m a size 16. The other girls are size 2–6. I asked if there were other options and she laughed and said, “Nooo I love how it looks with all different body types, like it’s giving real women.” Excuse me?

I asked her straight up if she just wanted me there as some token diversity of size and she got quiet, then hit me with the “You’re so confident, though! That’s why I wanted you in it!” Which is honestly code for “you make me look better.” I told her I’m not comfortable being someone’s walking body positivity prop, and maybe she should get one of her influencer friends instead.

She cried, told me I was ruining her vision, and now the group chat is weirdly quiet. My boyfriend thinks I should just suck it up for the day, but I’m so tired of pretending stuff doesn’t bother me when it clearly does. AITA for saying I don’t want to be part of her Pinterest fantasy?

