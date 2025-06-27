Skiing Injury Leaves Employee In Need Of Crutches And Rehab, But The New Boss Doesn’t Want Employees Leaving Work Early

Some employees are so dedicated to the company they work for that they work no matter what.

If you were so badly injured that you needed rehab multiple times a day, would you still go to work, or would you take sick leave to fully recover before returning to work?

The employee in this story attempts to go to work, but then the boss complains.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Don’t come in late during rehab This was when I worked in a manufacturing facility, the chemical lab. I’d damaged two ligaments in my left knee skiing (ACL/MCL), had surgery, was on crutches. Morning rehab, afternoon rehab, home rehab. All my free time and then some was rehab, but our company ran 24/7/365, so time off was rare. We were a tight crew, worked hard, and had each other’s backs.

Rehab wasn’t going to stop this dedicated employee.

Our company had just been acquired by an international oil/chem conglomerate, bringing better benefits to us salary workers. Also, new middle managers. I came to work on crutches, directly from the rehab from its first appointment of the day. I left in time to catch the last rehab appointment of the day. That meant I still put in 5 or so hours each work day.

The boss was not happy.

About 2 weeks in, I’m called in to see the new boss. I’m told it “looks bad” that I come in late and leave on off hours (not during shift changes). I pointed out we have full paid sick leave, now, so I’ll just stop coming in at all, until I’m fully recovered. I had 8 months off, fully paid. Then I tacked on vacation days, because I’d been earning PTO every pay cycle I was off.

