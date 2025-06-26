Spirit Airlines Traveler Shared A Trick For Getting Free Water On Flights

These airlines are trying to squeeze the life out of us, aren’t they?

Well, it sure seems that way…

But there might be some good news wrapped up in all this overcharging!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed how she got creative to save a few bucks on a Spirit Airlines flight.

The video shows the interior of a plane and the text overlay reads, “POV: you’re flying Spirit Airlines and water costs $4.89 so the people in front of you have the genius idea to ask for free cups of ice and just wait for them to melt.”

The next text overlay on the video reads, “And then everyone on the plane starts doing it…”

That’s called a life hack, people!

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual has a different idea…

Anything to save a few bucks, right?

