Stepmom Tells Her Stepson What His Dad Wants For Father’s Day, But Her Stepson Gives Her Attitude About Paying For It

When kids are little, parents do almost everything for them, but as they get older, they become more independent. Along with independence comes more responsibility.

Imagine having teenage step kids who are messy, lazy and rude. Would you pick up after them and go out of your way to help them, or would you let them deal with their own messes?

In today’s story, one stepmom feels pushed too far by her stepson, and she doesn’t want to help him anymore.

Let’s find out what happened.

AITA FOR REFUSING TO DO ANYTHING FOR MY STEPSON AITA? Bit of context, my stepson is 19 and treats me like 💩 ignores me, talks to me like I’m something on bottom of his shoe. He’s been living with us for a year now and I’m just getting more and more unhappy.

A “thank you” would help.

I constantly have to tidy his bedroom because it stinks, it’s a small box room and he’s in there 24/7, he expects everything to be handed to him. I’ve been helping him apply for jobs (he asked me to) but get no thanks for it. The latest one was yesterday.

It was about Father’s Day.

I told both kids (also stepdaughter 17) what there dad has told me he wants for fathers day. Stepdaughter happy with my proposal of them both going halfs on said present, but stepson outright refuses because “he doesn’t want to borrow money.” Fair enough so I offered for him to hoover my car once for the £12.50 he needs to be told ” leave me alone with this stuff I’m freaking sick of you”

She’s done.

I’ve now decided I’m doing nothing for him. I’m not tidying his room, cooking his tea or helping him with anything and I shall be ignoring him when he tries asking for anything like he does with me So AITA for this or am I in the right

It is so hard to be a parent. All she was trying to do was help the kids choose the perfect Father’s Day gift for their dad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her husband really needs to parent his son.

The stepson is old enough to move out.

This person thinks the stepson needs therapy…and his dad.

This person suggests giving her husband an ultimatum.

The dad really needs to lay down the law with his son.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.