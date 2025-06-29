Store Employees Posted About A Lost Debit Card On Social Media, But When The Owner Complained About Privacy, They Decided To Destroy The Card Instead

Everyone’s lost something valuable before, and usually, people want it back as soon as possible. But what happens when the person who lost it isn’t exactly honest or cooperative?

This story shows the trouble one store employee faced after finding a woman’s misplaced debit card.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

No, that isn’t my card! We recently had a lady lose her debit card in our store. One of our employees found it on the floor just a few minutes after she left.

So the store did their best to reunite the card to its owner the best way they knew how.

I decided to post on our local Facebook page that this lady left her card here and if anyone knows her to please let her know. We’ve done this multiple times before with no issues.

But this time was different.

About an hour after I posted this, the store phone rang and I answered. The lady said, “I saw your Facebook post. You NEED to take it down. That is not my card. My employer saw the post and they’re freaking out.” I said, “I’m sorry ma’am, I was just trying to be helpful.”

This lady wasn’t too appreciative of their help.

She cut me off and said, “If you want to be helpful, you need to take that card to a local bank branch, not post about it online. You’ve caused me a lot of trouble. Take that post down NOW!” I responded, “Yep. Have a good one.” and hung up.

The employees figured out that this particular card may have a more complicated backstory than they initially thought.

I knew from the way she was acting that it was her card, and most likely a business card for her job, as according to Facebook she’s an office manager. I texted my manager and asked what he would like me to do.

He suggested the store take a very different approach.

He said that since it seems like she doesn’t want to retrieve the card, I can go ahead and destroy it. The next day, she comes in and politely says that she lost her card here and was here to pick it up.

So she was soon in for a rude awakening.

Another manager was on duty at the time and told her that we disposed of it. She got upset and said she told me she’d be in to pick it up today. The manager said, “That’s not the story we heard.” The lady went wide-eyed and pale and immediately left the store without another word.

In the end, the woman’s dishonesty only made things worse for her.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Sounds like this lady really had it comin’.

Turns out, destroying the card is pretty common practice.

When customers are polite and cooperative (unlike this lady), it makes things a lot easier.

On the other hand, this user thinks the customer had a point about her privacy being violated.

That awkward moment when the truth finally caught up with her left everyone stunned.

This story just goes to show how avoiding responsibility rarely pays off.

