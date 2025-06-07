Student Was Tired Of His Classmate Bullying Him, So He Decided To Hide His Textbook And Humiliate Him In Class

If you had the chance to get revenge on a bully, would you?

This teenage guy had the opportunity to make one particular class really annoying for his high school bully.

It all started when the bully forgot his textbook in the classroom.

Read the full story for all the details.

Destroyed bully’s textbook In 7th grade, we sat in desks with the book holder underneath. This jerk left his thick old literature book, which I took as class was dismissing. I kept it in my locker for months.

This teenage guy tossed the bully’s textbook into a puddle.

I took great pleasure in watching him have to share books with other kids in class. They hated it and made fun when he had to move to sit closer. Then, the last couple of weeks of school, I realized I need to get rid of it, so I tossed it into a puddle by the band hall when it was raining.

He was so satisfied when everyone laughed at the bully.

A few days later, it was time to turn in the books. He finally brought his to class, but it was swollen twice its size, moldy, dirty, and smelly. Everyone laughed at him for his stinky book. Such a pleasant memory! Screw you, Robert!

It sounds like the victim because an anonymous bully.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Some acts of revenge don’t need to be big and obvious.

